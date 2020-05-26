NEW: Nevada sees its largest jump in COVID-19 tests performed in 24-hour period as no new deaths are reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada saw its largest jump in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted overnight, with more than 9,000, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The DHHS, which provides daily updates on coronavirus in Nevada, reported 9,325 tests were performed in the last 24 hours. The previous high was 8,500 tests, reported on May 17.

As of Tuesday, a total of 142,833 tests have been conducted in the state.

Nevada’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

Nevada reached 7,997 confirmed cases Tuesday morning after increasing by 118 cases overnight.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state grew to 396 on Monday afternoon, up four from Sunday. Washoe County reported two deaths on Monday afternoon and two deaths on Sunday.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

Clark County saw an increase of 44 COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning, but no new deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s (SNHD) dashboard.

SNHD reported 233 more cases from Friday’s report — the highest number of new cases reported in Clark County since the pandemic began. The previous high was 225 new cases, reported on March 30.

Clark County now has a total of 329 COVID-19-related deaths and 6,226 confirmed cases, according to the daily report released by SNHD.

According to SNHD, 625 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

The number of people that have recovered from COVID-19 in Clark County was last reported at 4,853; that is 77.9% of all cases reported in the county. The number of recoveries jumped up by 117 in the last 24 hours. Most of the cases are in the age group of 25 to 49 years old.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 14.1 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

That statistic has become an important measure of the severity of outbreaks around the country. A report on Monday indicated the rate for Nevada overall is 10.0. The worst in the nation is New York, at 137.5.

A total of 1,525 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

Totals through Monday, May 25:

Las Vegas: 4,541 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 745 positive tests

Henderson: 578 positive tests

Boulder City: 31 positive tests

Mesquite: 19 positive tests

Pahrump: 46 positive tests

WASHOE COUNTY — Health officials reported Monday afternoon that two women have died from COVID-19. The county has now reported 54 total deaths since the pandemic began, along with 1,405 total positive tests for the virus. Monday’s deaths involved a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s, and both had underlying health conditions. Washoe County had reported two deaths on Sunday, as well — a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 70s, both with underlying health conditions. Officials say 60 people are currently hospitalized and 792 have recovered.

CARSON CITY — Four men tested positive for COVID-19, health officials reported late Monday. The men who tested positive — two in their 70s, one in his 40s and one in his 30s — bring the area’s case total to 80, along with four deaths since the pandemic began.

DOUGLAS COUNTY — A woman in her 50s tested positive for COVID-19, health officials reported Monday. The county now has a total of 28 positive tests.

LYON COUNTY — Three new positive tests were reported Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 55. The new tests involved three men — one in his 20s, one in his 40s and one in his 60s. Officials say five people are currently hospitalized, and 43 have recovered.

Only three counties have yet to report a positive test: Esmeralda, Eureka and Pershing.

Seven counties — Clark, Nye, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.