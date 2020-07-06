NEW: Nevada reports nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time in weeks, Nevada did not break any records in single-day COVID-19 case increases or statewide testing, according to state data released Monday.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is reporting 491 new COVID-19 cases and three new COVID-19-related deaths across the state. Nevada recorded its fourth-largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases with 843 reported Saturday.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that case counts and testing data may be artificially low Saturday through Sunday, and artificially high on Monday due to limited lab capacity on weekends and limited weekend reporting.

There are now 22,909 confirmed cases and 537 deaths in the state.

Nevada has reported its five largest single-day increases for COVID-19 case in the past two weeks. Its biggest jump was 1,099 on Friday, June 26, followed by 985 on July 2, 857 on July 3, 843 on July 4 and 821 on June 27.

While cases increased, so did testing, with 4,997 tests conducted statewide in the last day. Nevada’s cumulative test positivity rate is up for the 19th day in a row, at 7.4 percent.

According to the hospitalizations data provided by the state, Nevada is up 748 confirmed and suspected cases. Hospitalizations have been rising since mid-June when they averaged in the mid-300’s.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard

Of Nevada’s 491 new cases, 376 of them were reported in Clark County on Sunday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) Monday.

The health district is reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths and seven new hospitalizations.

There is now a total of 439 deaths, 18,818 confirmed cases and 2,071 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

SNHD data shows that 4,063 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Nearly half (47.7%) of the positive cases reported in Clark County are in the age group of 25 to 49.

Click HERE to see the SNHD dashboard

The Southern Nevada Health District says it’s concerned that people have become complacent.

Click HERE to see the breakdown of cumulative cases and daily new cases, as reported by the DHHS.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an emergency directive Wednesday, June 24, making face masks mandatory in Nevada effective Thursday at at 11:59 p.m. Sisolak pointed to the increasing number of cases and said the state is not ready to move to Phase 3. He said any discussion of that is tabled for the time being.

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

While it appears there has been an upward trend in cases, experts think it is partially due to an increase in easily accessible testing statewide.

As of Monday, a total of 376,887 tests have been conducted in Nevada, that’s up 4,997 from the previous day.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will see a rise in cases.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 18.8 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

A total of 2,071 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by seven in the past 24 hours.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. There is a total of 11,325 recovered cases; that’s 60.2% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

SEE ALSO: Sunday’s reports