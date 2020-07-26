NEW: Nevada reports more than 1K COVID-19 cases in 24-hour period, nearly 14K tests conducted

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is reporting more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to new numbers released by the state.

Data released Sunday notes 1,018 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada and 807 in Clark County.

A computer system upgrade completed Thursday inflated testing numbers as more than 15,000 tests — many that were from a backlog — came into the state’s data for Wednesday. That had the effect of artificially reducing some positivity rates for the day. But in the past three days, there’s been abnormally large numbers of tests reported. Another 13,895 tests were conducted Saturday, according to data released by the state today.

Over the course of the past two to three weeks, recent COVID-19 data shows Nevada is continuing to set records for cases, hospitalizations, ICU patients and ventilator usage. Scroll to read to full COVID-19 report for Saturday, July 25.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Nevada was down in its number of hospitalized patients for the first time in five days on Friday. The state reported 1,147 confirmed/suspected cases on July 24, which is a decrease of 13 from the previous day. Thursday’s number of 1,160 is the highest number of hospitalizations recorded statewide.

The highest numbers of hospitalizations have all been reported in the last week.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 1,160 July 23 2 1,147 July 24 3 1,136 July 22 4 1,102 July 21 5 1,095 July 20

There were 314 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state Friday, which is down one from the previous day.

The DHHS report showed 180 patients on ventilators, up 15 from the previous day.

More data from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of July 23):

Statewide hospital occupancy rates: 76%

ICU units occupancy rate: 69%

Ventilators in use: 41%



NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 42,843 confirmed cases and 734 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada. There were 1,018 new cases and two new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last day.

On Monday and Tuesday of this week, 28 deaths were reported on consecutive days — the largest increase of deaths in a single day — but it is important to note there is a delay in death reporting by both the state and county.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Here are the largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 1,447 July 15 2 1,380 July 16 3 1,288 July 18 4 1,262 July 22 5 1,182 July 17 You can find this data on Nevada's DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 5

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will see a rise in cases.

As of Saturday, a total of 566,376 tests have been conducted in Nevada, up 13,895 from the previous day. A computer system upgrade caused a large amount of unreported tests to come through in Wednesday’s report — more than 15,000 — but the state’s reports from Thursday, Friday and Saturday are also unusually high.

Nevada’s cumulative test positivity rate has been in an upward trend for 38 of the past 39 days. It was down for one day on July 7 but back up on the next day. The cumulative positivity rate now sits at 9.8 percent.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day. As of Wednesday, July 15, the DHHS Dashboard has a new look.



CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 1,018 new COVID-19 cases, 807 of them were reported in Clark County on Saturday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) Sunday.

The health district is reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths and one new hospitalization.

There is now a total of 600 deaths, 36,593 confirmed cases and 2,602 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

SNHD data shows that 5,915 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

More than a quarter of the cases (25.1%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethic group locally and nearly half (48.9%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.



The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 25.8 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. As of Saturday, the county estimates a total of 28,384 recovered cases; that’s 77.6% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

As the percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations rise, Governor Steve Sisolak announced a directive Thursday, July 9 aimed at bars and restaurants in certain counties to prevent further spread. He is mandating returning to Phase 1 restrictions at 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 10.

The directive is the second time Nevada has tightened restrictions since the state started reopening in early June, allowing businesses including bars, restaurants, casinos and hotels to accept customers.

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

