NEW: Nevada reports highest number of hospitalized patients, nearly 1K new COVID-19 cases

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is reporting a record number of hospitalized patients in the last 24 hours, according to new numbers released by the state.

Nevada is reporting nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases and five COVID-19-related deaths in the last day. This comes after four consecutive days of recording 20 or more fatalities in a single day.

On Thursday, 29 new deaths were reported statewide, the highest number of deaths reported in a 24 hour period. This higher-than-normal number could be due to a delay in death reporting by both the state and county. Adjusted counts indicate that July 20 was the actual date of death for 17 people, the highest count for a single day since the pandemic hit Nevada in March.

“Please keep in mind that the death rates we are seeing correspond to cases diagnosed up

to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response stated in a release this week.

Data released Saturday notes 986 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada and 1,052 in Clark County.

Over the course of the past three to four weeks, recent COVID-19 data shows Nevada is continuing to set records for cases, testing, hospitalizations, ICU patients and ventilator usage. Scroll to read to full COVID-19 report for Friday, July 31.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Nevada reported its highest number of hospitalization cases on Friday, setting a record with 1,165.

Hospitalized patients increased by six in the last day. That is five patients more than the July 23 record of 1,160.

The highest numbers of hospitalizations have all been reported since July 23.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 1,165 July 31 2 1,160 July 23 3 1,159 July 30 4 1,147 (reported twice) July 24, July 27 5 1,145 July 29 Click HERE to see the DHHS dashboard, page 8

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR FRIDAY, JULY 31:

There were 333 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state Friday. The number did not change from the previous day.

The DHHS report showed 193 patients on ventilators, up two from the previous day.

More data from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of July 30):

Statewide hospital occupancy rates: 77%

ICU units occupancy rate: 63%

Ventilators in use: 42%

Click HERE to see the DHHS dashboard, page 8

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 49,074 confirmed cases and 835 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada. There were 986 new cases reported in the last day.

The DHHS is reporting five new COVID-19-related deaths statewide after reporting the highest increase of fatalities in a 24-hour period on Thursday. It is important to note there is a delay in death reporting by both the state and county.

On Monday and Tuesday of last week, 28 deaths were reported on consecutive days, the highest numbers until Thursday.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Here are the largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 1,447 July 15 2 1,380 July 16 3 1,288 July 18 4 1,264 July 30 5 1,262 July 22 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 5

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will see a rise in cases.

As of Friday, a total of 624,843 tests have been conducted in Nevada, up 8,112 from the previous day.

Nevada’s cumulative test positivity rate has been in an upward trend for 43 of the past 44 days. It was down for one day on July 7 but back up on the next day. The cumulative positivity rate now sits at 10.4%, while the daily positivity rate is 24.1 percent.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 986 new COVID-19 cases, 922 of them were reported in Clark County on Friday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) Saturday.

The health district is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths and 22 new hospitalizations.

There is now a total of 688 deaths, 42,167 confirmed cases and 2,774 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

SNHD data shows that 6,075 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

A quarter of the cases (25%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethic group locally and nearly half (48.8%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

Click HERE to see the SNHD dashboard

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 29.5 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. As of Thursday, the county estimates a total of 34,304 recovered cases; that’s 81.4% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

During a press conference Monday, July 27, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak essentially warned businesses, ‘if you don’t follow the rules to help fight COVID-19, we’ll find you, and there will be consequences.’

Sisolak is moving away from the Phased reopening approach, saying that enforcement needs to be more targeted. The latest numbers show some improvement, but he’s making it clear, now is not the time to stop social distancing wearing masks.

As Nevada saw its percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations rise weeks ago, Sisolak announced the previous directive on July 9 aimed at bars in certain counties. He mandated that specific bars had to return to Phase 1 restrictions on Friday, July 10, to prevent further spread of the virus.

On July 27, Sisolak announced bars in Clark County, as well as in Elko, Washoe and Nye counties, will remain closed for at least the next week. Previously, bars were closed in seven Nevada counties.

The directive is the second time Nevada has tightened restrictions since the state started reopening in early June, allowing businesses including bars, restaurants, casinos and hotels to accept customers.

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

SEE ALSO: Friday’s reports