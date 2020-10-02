NEW: Nevada reports 772 COVID-19 cases — highest number since mid-August

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is reporting 772 new COVID-19 cases in test results from Thursday — the highest number since Aug. 20.

A statement from the Southern Nevada Health District suggests that the high number might be the result of delays in reporting:

Today, the Southern Nevada Health District is reporting 68,162 cases of COVID-19 in Clark County, an increase of 663 since yesterday. Today’s increased case total is a result of delayed reporting from laboratories. The Health District provides comprehensive COVID-19 data on its website, including a Trends Report with a graph and table that distributes cases by symptom onset. This report and information provides fuller context to the impact of COVID-19 on the community and is available on the Health District website at www.snhd.info/covid. Additionally, the information on these reports is available on the COVID-19 Dashboard at www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/covid-19-dashboard/. Southern Nevada Health District

UNLV COVID-19 CASE UPDATE

As of Wednesday, there have been 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported since UNLV started its fall semester on Monday, Aug. 24. Of the 27 cases, 23 are students and four are employees, according to UNLV.

NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday that he is adjusting the group gathering limit to 250 people — five times the current limit of 50 people under COVID-19 regulations.

The change will take effect Thursday, Oct. 1.

This means that many events can soon return to Nevada, including live performances and church services.

Nevada is still continuing to get a handle on the COVID-19 pandemic, and is seeing progress with the downward trend of hospitalizations and cases. In August , Gov. Sisolak announced that Nevada’s new long-term plan will be state managed, but locally executed.

Here is a quick breakdown of how it works:

Every week, the state will update the Elevated Disease Transmission Criteria for each county. That includes testing, case rates and positivity rates.

Counties at high risk will need to create and implement an action plan that targets sources of infection and community spread.

After Gov. Sisolak extended Phase 1 restrictions of bars in Clark County on July 10, the Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation & Management Task Force voted Sept. 17 to allow Clark County bars, taverns, wineries, and similar businesses to reopen. The establishments reopened on Sept. 20.

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

