NEW: Nevada reports 4th consecutive record-breaking day for COVID-19 cases, Clark County exceeds 30K cases

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three days of consecutive record-breaking COVID-19 case numbers was followed by a fourth on Saturday, as Nevada and Clark County recorded their third-highest totals of cases reported in a single day. According to data released Sunday, the state is reporting 1,288 new cases and Clark County is reporting 1,128 in the past 24 hours.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Nevada recorded the second-highest day for hospitalizations on Saturday with 1,045 confirmed/suspected cases reported. This is up 39 from the previous day. On Tuesday, the state set a new record with 1,051 cases.

The highest numbers of hospitalizations have all been reported in the last week.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 1,051 July 14 2 1,045 July 18 3 1,033 July 15 4 1,006 July 17 5 1,000 July 16 Click HERE to see the DHHS dashboard, page 8

As of Saturday, there were 287 patients in ICU units across the state, which is up two from the previous day. This is the highest recorded number since the state first began reporting ICU data. DHHS reports there are now 149 patients on ventilators, down one from the previous day.

According to the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA), 39% of the state’s ventilators are in use and 83% of the state’s ICU beds are occupied, as of July 16.

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 35,765 confirmed cases and 647 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada. There were 1,288 new cases and one new COVID-19-related death reported in the last day. This is the third-largest, single-day increase in state cases. The other two highest increases were recorded earlier this week, on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Nevada is continually setting new records for cases, hospitalizations, ICU patients and testing.

The state has reported five of its largest single-day increases for COVID-19 case in the past week.

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 1,447 July 15 2 1,380 July 16 3 1,288 July 18 4 1,182 July 17 5 1,104 July 13 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 5

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will see a rise in cases.

As of Sunday, a total of 490,644 tests have been conducted in Nevada, that’s up 10,202 from the previous day.

Nevada’s cumulative test positivity rate has been in an upward trend for 31 of the past 32 days. It was down for one day on July 7 but back up on the next day. The positivity rate as of Saturday is at 9.2 percent.

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 1,288 new COVID-19 cases, 1,128 of them were reported in Clark County on Saturday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) Sunday. This is the third-largest, single-day increase of COVID-19 cases in Clark County.

The health district is reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths and 13 new hospitalizations.

There is now a total of 527 deaths, 30,432 confirmed cases and 2,437 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

SNHD data shows that 7,156 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

More than a quarter of the cases (25.5%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethic group locally and nearly half (48.6%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The Southern Nevada Health District says it’s concerned that people have become complacent.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 22.6 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. As of Saturday, the county estimates a total of 20,429 recovered cases; that’s 67.1% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

As the percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations rise, Governor Steve Sisolak announced a directive Thursday night, July 9 aimed at bars and restaurants in certain counties to prevent further spread. He is mandating returning to Phase 1 restrictions at 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 10.

The directive is the second time Nevada has tightened restrictions since the state started reopening in early June, allowing businesses including bars, restaurants, casinos and hotels to accept customers.

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

