NEW: Nevada reports 40 deaths, lower COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada reports 40 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to data released Friday. The state’s test positivity rate stayed the same at 21.6%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 70, and now stand at 1,676 statewide.

Data reported in the past 24 hours shows 33 of Nevada’s 40 deaths were reported in Clark County. Nevada’s 14-day rolling average is now 21 deaths per day. The state reported a record 62 deaths on Thursday.

The state’s test positivity rate paused after steadily climbing since Jan. 3. The record — 22.3% — was reported on Dec. 8, 2020. Clark County’s test positivity is up to 22.7%.

Nevada is reporting 1,878 new COVID-19 cases, with 1,518 from Clark County. Nevada’s total cases are now at 258,050. Clark County has a total of 197,652.

More than 1,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in Nevada in 71 of the past 73 days.

There were 14,971 tests performed in the last day, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

For the 13th week in a row, Clark County was flagged for elevated disease transmission. Clark County remains in the red on Nevada Health Response’s “county criteria tracker.” The county was flagged for elevated disease transmission after meeting the criteria of high case rates and high test positivity. Clark is one of 15 counties flagged in the tracker, updated daily on the DHHS Dashboard.

Clark County has a case rate of 2,039 per 100,000, and a test positivity of 22.7%.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The CDC reports 83,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state.

The CDC’s vaccination data shows that Nevada has received more than 211,750 vaccine doses.

Below is the full COVID-19 report for Thursday, Jan. 14.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays or holidays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was DOWN on Thursday, according to data released Friday.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by 70 in the last day, and the current total is 1,676 confirmed/suspected cases.

Currently, 30% of all people hospitalized in Nevada have COVID-19.

More data from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of Jan. 14):

Statewide licensed beds occupied: 84%

ICU units occupancy rate: 73%

Ventilators in use: 44%

The state set a record high for hospitalized patients on Dec. 13 with 2,025 cases.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 2,025 Dec. 13 2 2,008 Dec. 15 3 2,001 Dec. 22 4 1,996 Dec. 20, Dec. 21 5 1,988 Dec. 29 Click HERE to see the DHHS dashboard, page 6

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR THURSDAY, JAN. 14:

There were 418 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state, up eight from Wednesday.

The DHHS report showed 287 patients on ventilators, down one from Wednesday.

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 258,050 confirmed cases and 3,698 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada, with 1,878 new cases reported in the last day.

More than 1,000 cases have been reported in Nevada in 71 of the past 73 days. The state set a record for COVID-19 cases on Jan. 6 with 3,402.

Here are the largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 3,402 Jan. 6 2 3,194 Dec. 4 3 3,159 Nov. 24 4 3,063 Dec. 8 5 2,988 Dec. 22 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 2

The DHHS is reporting 40 new COVID-19-related deaths statewide. The 14-day rolling average of daily deaths now stands at 21.

“Please keep in mind that the death rates we are seeing correspond to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response stated in a news release.

A recent update to the state’s COVID-19 daily death graph (Mortality Trends tab of DHHS dashboard) shows Dec. 6, Dec. 10 and Dec. 22 had the highest count of fatalities with 44, followed by 40 deaths on Dec. 18.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Here are the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded in a single day in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of deaths (statewide) Date reported 1 44 Dec. 6, Dec. 10, Dec. 22 2 40 Dec. 18 3 39 Dec. 8 4 37 Dec. 9, Dec. 24, Dec. 26 5 36 Dec. 2, Dec. 20, Dec. 21 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 3

As of Thursday, a total of 2,304,127 tests have been conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 14,971 in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity is now being reported as a 14-day average, which puts it at 21.6% as of Thursday, unchanged from the day before. It reached 10% on Oct. 24 but before then, Nevada had not recorded a test positivity at or above 10% since Sept. 1.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 1,878 new COVID-19 cases, almost 81% of them — 1,518 — were reported in Clark County on Thursday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) on Friday.

There is now a total of 2,795 deaths, 197,652 confirmed cases and 10,862 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

Like Nevada, Clark County is experiencing a resurgence in hospitalizations.

There were 33 new deaths reported in Clark County in the last day. In its most recent report, the health district states that 120.6 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

SNHD data shows that 11,499 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

About a third of the cases (30.8%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethnic group locally and nearly half (46.1%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The SNHD is including the number of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in its daily report. Twelve new cases were reported in December, 2020. Six new cases have been reported in January, with the most recent reported on Jan. 13, bringing the total to 37.

All of these cases were reported in children under the age of 14, and all of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

According to the health district, MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the CDC to learn more about it and its impact on children. While there isn’t a known cause, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or close contact with someone who did.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. As of Wednesday, the county estimates a total of 172,121 recovered cases; that’s 87.8% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

UNLV COVID-19 CASE UPDATE

UNLV has changed the way it is reporting COVID-19 cases. At the end of each week, the university will update its graph noting new cases.

According to the most recent report, 13 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last week, three among students, six involving staff, and four faculty members. A total of 623 cases, including both students and employees, have been recorded since UNLV began tracking COVID-19 data on March 25.

NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

Governor Sisolak extended the state’s current mitigation measures another 30 days, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the state. It was due to end Jan. 15, 2021.

During a news conference on Jan. 11, health officials Shannon Bennett and Candice McDaniel provided an update on revisions to the state’s vaccine playbook. Nevada is doing away with tiers and implementing a strategy meant to clarify priorities for vaccinating some people, while explaining that not everyone within an age group will be treated equally.

An important distinction comes in the two “lanes” to vaccination outlined in the playbook. There’s the “general population” lane, and there’s the “frontline/essential workforce” lane. To learn more, click HERE.

Nevada is currently working with the third version of the vaccine playbook, which outlines the state’s plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to its residents.

Gov. Sisolak is continuing to urge the public not to let up on mask-wearing and social distancing.

