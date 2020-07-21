NEW: Nevada reports 28 COVID-19 related deaths, breaks hospitalizations record for second straight day

According to state data, Nevada set a record for the number of case hospitalizations on Monday.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is reporting nearly 30 new COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours, as hospitalizations broke the record for the second straight day, according to new numbers released by the state.

Of Nevada’s 28 new COVID-19 related deaths, 26 were reported in Clark County in the past 24 hours. NOTE: The record high number for deaths reported in a single day could be due to a delay in death reporting, according to Nevada’s DHHS.

Data released Tuesday shows 815 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada and 713 in Clark County.

Over the course of the past two to three weeks, recent COVID-19 data shows Nevada is continuing to set records for cases, hospitalizations, ICU patients and ventilator usage. Scroll to read to full COVID-19 report for Monday, July 19.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Nevada set a record and reported the highest day for hospitalizations on Monday with 1,095 confirmed/suspected cases. This is up nine from the previous day. This number exceeds the second-highest number of hospitalizations of 1,086, reported just a day earlier on Sunday.

The highest numbers of hospitalizations have all been reported in the last week.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 1,095 July 20 2 1,086 July 19 3 1,051 July 14 4 1,045 July 18 5 1,033 July 15 Click HERE to see the DHHS dashboard, page 8

There were 301 patients in intensive care (ICU) units across the state Monday, which is down three from the previous day. Nevada reported its highest number of ICU patients on Sunday, with 304.

The DHHS reports there are now 143 patients on ventilators, down 13 from the previous day.

More data from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of July 19):

Statewide hospital occupancy rates: 71%

ICU units occupancy rate: 77%

Ventilators in use: 41%

Click HERE to see the DHHS dashboard, page 8

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 37,528 confirmed cases and 676 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada. There were 815 new cases and 28 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last day. This is the largest increase of deaths in a single day, but it is important to note there is a delay in death reporting by both the state and county.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

The state has reported five of its largest single-day increases for COVID-19 case in the past week.

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 1,447 July 15 2 1,380 July 16 3 1,288 July 18 4 1,182 July 17 5 1,104 July 13 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 5

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will see a rise in cases.

As of Tuesday, a total of 503,464 tests have been conducted in Nevada, that’s up 4,725 from the previous day.

Nevada’s cumulative test positivity rate has been in an upward trend for 33 of the past 34 days. It was down for one day on July 7 but back up on the next day. As of Monday, the positivity rate is at 9.5 percent.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day. As of Wednesday, July 15, the DHHS Dashboard has a new look.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 815 new COVID-19 cases, 713 of them were reported in Clark County on Monday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) Tuesday.

The health district is reporting 26 new COVID-19-related deaths and 24 new hospitalizations. The past two days, the health district did not report any new deaths; this could be due to a delay in death reporting.

There is now a total of 553 deaths, 32,025 confirmed cases and 2,466 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

SNHD data shows that 6,910 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

More than a quarter of the cases (25.2%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethic group locally and nearly half (48.8%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

Click HERE to see the SNHD dashboard

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 23.7 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. As of Saturday, the county estimates a total of 22,086 recovered cases; that’s 69.0% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

As the percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations rise, Governor Steve Sisolak announced a directive Thursday night, July 9 aimed at bars and restaurants in certain counties to prevent further spread. He is mandating returning to Phase 1 restrictions at 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 10.

The directive is the second time Nevada has tightened restrictions since the state started reopening in early June, allowing businesses including bars, restaurants, casinos and hotels to accept customers.

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

