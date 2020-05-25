NEW: Nevada reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 109 new positive tests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County saw an increase of 42 COVID-19 cases Monday morning, but no new deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s (SNHD) dashboard.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), which provides daily updates on coronavirus in Nevada, reported 4,705 more tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

Nevada reached 7,879 confirmed cases Monday morning after increasing by 109 cases overnight.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state grew by two from Sunday, bringing Nevada’s total to 394.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

SNHD reported 233 more cases from Friday’s report — the highest number of new cases reported in Clark County since the pandemic began. The previous high was 225 new cases, reported on March 30. The county now has a total of 329 deaths and 6,182 cases.

Clark County has a total of 670 positive tests reported over the past seven days.

The number of people that have recovered from COVID-19 in Clark County was last reported at 4,736; that is 77.1% of all cases reported in the county. Most of the cases are in the age group of 25 to 49 years old.

As of Monday, 133,805 tests have been conducted in Nevada.

Nevada’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 14.1 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

That statistic has become an important measure of the severity of outbreaks around the country. A report on Monday indicated the rate for Nevada overall is 10.0. The worst in the nation is New York, at 137.5.

A total of 1,525 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

Totals through Sunday, May 24:

Las Vegas: 4,503 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 733 positive tests

Henderson: 575 positive tests

Boulder City: 31 positive tests

Mesquite: 18 positive tests

Pahrump: 46 positive tests

WASHOE COUNTY — Health officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, along with 17 new positive tests. The county now has a total of 52 deaths and 1,378 COVID-19 cases. Currently, 59 people are hospitalized, and 789 people have recovered.

LYON COUNTY — Three new positive tests were reported Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 55. The new tests involved three men — one in his 20s, one in his 40s and one in his 60s. Officials say five people are currently hospitalized, and 43 have recovered.

CARSON CITY — A man in his 50s has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the area’s total cases to 86. Four people have died and 54 people have recovered.

Only three counties have yet to report a positive test: Esmeralda, Eureka and Pershing.

Seven counties — Clark, Nye, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.