NEW: Nevada reports 15 COVID-19-related deaths in past 24 hours

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state of Nevada is reporting 15 COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to new numbers released by the state.

A recent update to the state’s daily COVID-19 death graph shows the highest count of fatalities recorded in a single day was 17 deaths, tied on July 20 and July 29.

Data released Monday notes 994 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada and 980 in Clark County.

Over the course of the past three to four weeks, recent COVID-19 data shows Nevada is continuing to set records for cases, testing, hospitalizations, ICU patients and ventilator usage. Scroll to read to full COVID-19 report for Sunday, August 2.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays. This report includes hospitalization data for Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Nevada was down in its number of hospitalized patients on Saturday, according to data released Monday. The state reported 1,144 confirmed/suspected cases on August 1, which is a decrease of 21 from the previous day.

Hospitalized patients then increased by eight on Sunday, totaling 1,152 confirmed/suspected cases. This is the fourth highest number of hospitalized patients Nevada has recorded since it first began tracking hospitalization data.

The state set a record for hospitalized patients on Friday, July 31 with 1,165 cases.

The highest numbers of hospitalizations have all been reported since July 23.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 1,165 July 31 2 1,160 July 23 3 1,159 July 30 4 1,152 August 2 5 1,147 (reported twice) July 24, July 27 Click HERE to see the DHHS dashboard, page 8

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR SATURDAY, AUGUST 1:

There were 339 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state Saturday, which is up six from the previous day.

The DHHS report showed 206 patients on ventilators, up 13 from the previous day.

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR SUNDAY, AUGUST 2:

There were 326 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state Sunday, which is down 13 from the previous day.

The DHHS report showed 207 patients on ventilators, up one from the previous day.

More data from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of August 2):

Statewide hospital occupancy rates: 76%

ICU units occupancy rate: 66%

Ventilators in use: 45%

Click HERE to see the DHHS dashboard, page 8

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 51,199 confirmed cases and 847 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada. There were 994 new cases reported in the last day.

The DHHS is reporting 15 new COVID-19-related deaths statewide. It is important to note there is a delay in death reporting by both the state and county.

Nevada reported its highest increase of fatalities in a 24-hour period on Thursday with 29 deaths. Data from Monday through Thursday of last week recorded 20 or more deaths each day.

Adjusted counts indicate that July 20 and July 29 are tied for the highest count of deaths on a single day, with 17 reported each day.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Here are the largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 1,447 July 15 2 1,380 July 16 3 1,288 July 18 4 1,264 July 30 5 1,262 July 22 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 5

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will see a rise in cases.

As of Sunday, a total of 641,665 tests have been conducted in Nevada, up 4,639 from the previous day.

Nevada’s cumulative test positivity rate has been in an upward trend for 45 of the past 46 days. It was down for one day on July 7 but back up on the next day. The cumulative positivity rate now sits at 10.4 percent. The daily positivity rate was not provided for Sunday because it would be “unreliable due to reporting issues,” the state noted in its dashboard.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 994 new COVID-19 cases, 919 of them were reported in Clark County on Sunday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) Monday.

The health district is reporting 14 new COVID-19-related deaths and four new hospitalizations.

There is now a total of 702 deaths, 44,066 confirmed cases and 2,788 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

SNHD data shows that 6,363 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Nearly quarter of the cases (24.3%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethic group locally and nearly half (48.8%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

Click HERE to see the SNHD dashboard

In its most recent report, the health district states that 30.1 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. As of Sunday, the county estimates a total of 35,542 recovered cases; that’s 80.7% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

During a press conference Monday, July 27, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak essentially warned businesses, ‘if you don’t follow the rules to help fight COVID-19, we’ll find you, and there will be consequences.’

Sisolak is moving away from the Phased reopening approach, saying that enforcement needs to be more targeted. The latest numbers show some improvement, but he’s making it clear, now is not the time to stop social distancing wearing masks.

As Nevada saw its percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations rise weeks ago, Sisolak announced the previous directive on July 9 aimed at bars in certain counties. He mandated that specific bars had to return to Phase 1 restrictions on Friday, July 10, to prevent further spread of the virus.

On July 27, Sisolak announced bars in Clark County, as well as in Elko, Washoe and Nye counties, will remain closed for at least the next week. Previously, bars were closed in seven Nevada counties.

The directive is the second time Nevada has tightened restrictions since the state started reopening in early June, allowing businesses including bars, restaurants, casinos and hotels to accept customers.

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

