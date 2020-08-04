NEW: Nevada reports 15 COVID-19-related deaths for second consecutive day

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state of Nevada is reporting 15 new COVID-19-related deaths for the second day in a row, according to numbers released by the state. Fourteen of these deaths were reported in Clark County in the past 24 hours.

A recent update to the state’s daily COVID-19 death graph shows the highest count of fatalities recorded in a single day was 17 deaths, tied on July 20 and July 29.

Data released Tuesday notes 980 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada and 931 in Clark County.

Over the course of the past four to five weeks, recent COVID-19 data shows Nevada is continuing to set records for cases, testing, hospitalizations, ICU patients and ventilator usage. Scroll to read to full COVID-19 report for Monday, August 3.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Nevada was down in its number of hospitalized patients on Monday, according to data released Tuesday.

The state reported 1,146 confirmed/suspected cases on August 3, which is a decrease of six from the previous day. This is the sixth highest number of hospitalized patients Nevada has recorded since it first began tracking hospitalization data.

The state set a record for hospitalized patients on Friday, July 31 with 1,165 cases.

The highest numbers of hospitalizations have all been reported since July 23.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 1,165 July 31 2 1,160 July 23 3 1,159 July 30 4 1,152 August 2 5 1,147 (reported twice) July 24, July 27 Click HERE to see the DHHS dashboard, page 8

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR MONDAY, AUGUST 3:

There were 310 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state Monday, which is down 16 from the previous day.

The DHHS report showed 202 patients on ventilators, down five from the previous day.

More data from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of August 3):

Statewide hospital occupancy rates: 75% (-1% from previous day)

ICU units occupancy rate: 72% (+6% from previous day)

Ventilators in use: 45% (no change)

Click HERE to see the DHHS dashboard, page 8

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 52,179 confirmed cases and 862 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada. There were 980 new cases reported in the last day.

For the second day in a row, the DHHS is reporting 15 new COVID-19-related deaths statewide in the past 24 hours. It is important to note there is a delay in death reporting by both the state and county.

“Please keep in mind that the death rates we are seeing correspond to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response stated in a news release.

Nevada reported its highest increase of fatalities in a 24-hour period on Thursday with 29 deaths. Data from Monday through Thursday of last week recorded 20 or more deaths each day.

Adjusted counts indicate that July 20 and July 29 are tied for the highest count of deaths on a single day, with 17 reported each day.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Here are the largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 1,447 July 15 2 1,380 July 16 3 1,288 July 18 4 1,264 July 30 5 1,262 July 22 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 5

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will see a rise in cases.

As of Monday, a total of 647,677 tests have been conducted in Nevada, up 6,012 from the previous day.

NV Health Response says this is an unusually low number of new tests added to the system. The state is working with its vendor to determine the nature of the data reporting issues.

Since June 10, Nevada’s cumulative test positivity rate has risen or stayed the same. The cumulative test positivity rate now sits at 10.2 percent, while the daily positivity rate is 16.2 percent.

The graph on Page 9 of the DHHS dashboard is displaying different data than Monday. The state has changed their calculations for cumulative test positivity rate and 7-day averages. Starting today, Aug. 4, the test positivity rate is calculated as the number of laboratory positive molecular tests divided by the number of molecular tested administered.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 980 new COVID-19 cases, 931 of them were reported in Clark County on Monday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) Tuesday.

The health district is reporting 14 new COVID-19-related deaths and 53 new hospitalizations.

There is now a total of 716 deaths, 44,997 confirmed cases and 2,841 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

SNHD data shows that 6,153 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Nearly quarter of the cases (24.7%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethic group locally and nearly half (48.9%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

Click HERE to see the SNHD dashboard

In its most recent report, the health district states that 30.7 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. As of Monday, the county estimates a total of 36,666 recovered cases; that’s 81.5% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

As Nevada continues to get a handle on the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Steve Sisolak has laid out a new plan to help stop the spread of the virus. During a press conference on Monday, Gov. Sisolak announced that Nevada will be keeping the emphasis on enforcement as the state’s response heads in a different direction. His new long-term plan will be state managed, but locally executed.

Here is a quick breakdown of how it will work:

Every week, the state will update the Elevated Disease Transmission Criteria for each county. That includes testing, case rates and positivity rates.

Counties at high risk will need to create and implement an action plan that targets sources of infection and community spread.

For more on this new approach, click HERE.

During a press conference on Monday, July 27, Sisolak announced the state would be moving away from the Phased reopening approach, saying that enforcement needs to be more targeted. The latest numbers show some improvement, but he’s making it clear, now is not the time to stop social distancing wearing masks.

As Nevada saw its percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations rise weeks ago, Sisolak announced the previous directive on July 9 aimed at bars in certain counties. He mandated that specific bars had to return to Phase 1 restrictions on Friday, July 10, to prevent further spread of the virus.

On July 27, Sisolak announced bars in Clark County, as well as in Elko, Washoe and Nye counties, will remain closed for at least the next week. Previously, bars were closed in seven Nevada counties.

The directive is the second time Nevada has tightened restrictions since the state started reopening in early June, allowing businesses including bars, restaurants, casinos and hotels to accept customers.

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

SEE ALSO: Monday’s reports