NEW: Nevada reports 13 COVID-19 related deaths, 632 new cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada saw its single-largest day for COVID-19 testing on Wednesday but 13 additional deaths were reported statewide. Over the past week, the state has set new daily records for the largest increases in reported COVID-19 cases. Hospitalizations are also seeing an upward trend.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is reporting 632 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new COVID-19-related deaths across the state in the last 24 hours. This is the fifth-highest, single-day increase in cases for Nevada, according to DHHS data.

There are now 19,733 confirmed cases and 524 deaths in the state.

Nevada has reported its five largest single-day increases for COVID-19 case in the past week. Its biggest jump was 1,099 on Friday, June 26, followed by 736 cases on Saturday, 734 cases on Sunday, 645 cases Tuesday and now 632 cases reported on Wednesday.

While cases increased, so did testing, with 10,145 tests conducted statewide in the last day. This is the highest single-day increase in testing. Nevada’s cumulative test positivity rate is up for the 15th day in a row, at 7 percent.

According to the hospitalizations data provided by the state, Nevada is up 662 confirmed and suspected cases. This time last week, the state recorded 471 hospitalizations.

Of Nevada’s 632 new cases, 576 of them were reported in Clark County on Tuesday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) Thursday. This is the fourth-largest increase in COVID-19 cases in a single day in Clark County.

The largest number of cases reported in Clark County on Friday and Saturday are attributed to a delay in laboratory reporting, according to SNHD. The health district reported 971 cases from Friday and 736 cases from Saturday.

The health district is reporting 12 new COVID-19-related deaths and 26 new hospitalizations.

There is now a total of 432 deaths, 16,180 confirmed cases and 2,033 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

SNHD data shows that 4,139 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Nearly half (46.8%) of the positive cases reported in Clark County are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The Southern Nevada Health District says it’s concerned that people have become complacent.

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an emergency directive Wednesday, June 24, making face masks mandatory in Nevada effective Thursday at at 11:59 p.m. Sisolak pointed to the increasing number of cases and said the state is not ready to move to Phase 3. He said any discussion of that is tabled for the time being.

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

While it appears there has been an upward trend in cases, experts think it is partially due to an increase in easily accessible testing statewide.

As of Thursday, a total of 341,463 tests have been conducted in Nevada, that’s up 10,145 from the previous day.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 18.5 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

A total of 2,033 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 26 in the past 24 hours.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. There is a total of 10,025 recovered cases; that’s 62% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

