NEW: Clark County reports more than 200 deaths, COVID-19 cases near 5,000 statewide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is reporting six more COVID-19 related deaths as of Thursday morning.

Overnight, the state’s number of cases grew by 100 inching the total number closer to 5,000 with 4,998 cases reported by the DHHS.

The majority of cases are in Clark County. According to the Southern Nevada Health District, 88 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours bringing the county total to 3,979.

Statewide, more than 51,000 tests have been conducted and nearly 37,000 people have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Clark County has exceeded 200 related deaths after the number grew by 6 overnight Wednesday, bringing the total to 202, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Of Nevada’s now 4,998 positive cases, 3,979 are reported in Clark County.

There were 24 deaths reported statewide on Wednesday, April 22, making that the highest number in a single day.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

A look at the number of cases in cities in the Las Vegas valley:

LAS VEGAS — With a total of 2,681 cases reported by SNHD, Las Vegas saw 106 new cases reported Tuesday.

NORTH LAS VEGAS — 425 total cases, up 15.

HENDERSON — 3533 total cases, up 6.

Also: Boulder City reports a total of 22 cases, unchanged. Mesquite has 9 cases, indicating two new positive tests. Pahrump reports 29 total cases, unchanged.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

WASHOE COUNTY — The county reported a new death Wednesday — a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions — along with 14 new positive tests for COVID-19. The total number of cases now stands at 848, with 30 deaths. Currently, 37 people are hospitalized.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY — A woman in her 50s has tested positive for COVID-19. The county is now reporting 38 cases total, along with two deaths. Officials say two people are hospitalized, and 286 people have been tested.

WHITE PINE COUNTY — William Bee Ririe Hospital reports a total of three positive tests for COVID-19 since the crisis began. The hospital’s Facebook page will be updated if new cases emerge. These cases were initially reported sometime before April 23.

LANDER COUNTY — The county reported its eighth positive test for COVID-19 late Wednesday. Several of the county’s cases have come back from positive tests outside the area.

Six counties — Clark, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.