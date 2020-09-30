New Nevada regulation mandates signs stating capacity limits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new requirement of COVID-19 regulations mandates that signs be posted at all public entrances to inform the public of capacity limits.

Representatives of the business community are concerned that many people may be unaware of the new requirement. The requirement also applies to venues and gathering spaces.

The Retail Association of Nevada is reaching out to publicize the new requirement. A template provided by the state can be printed and posted. It’s up to each business to fill in the capacity number.

The template is also available in Spanish.

Find the template here.

The new rule is part of “Nevada Guidance for Safe Gatherings,” issued by the state on Tuesday.

Every business, venue and gathering space is now required to post their capacity limit under COVID-19 directives and guidelines at all public entrances.

