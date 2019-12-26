New Nevada law to limit indoor use of vaping, e-cigarettes

FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. With one in four teenagers now using e-cigarettes, underage vaping is universally condemned, and the federal government considers it an epidemic. But some other researchers believe recent trends continue to show vaping’s promise as a tool to steer millions of adult smokers away from cigarettes, the nation’s leading cause of death. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A new Nevada law will expand the state’s clean-air law that restricts smoking to also prohibit use of vaping products and electronic cigarettes in most public places and indoor places of employment.

The Southern Nevada Health District says the new law to provide protection against secondhand aerosol was enacted during the 2019 legislative session and takes effect Wednesday. Places where use of vaping products and electronic cigarettes will no longer be allowed will include child care facilities, theaters, arcades, malls, restaurants and bars where minors aren’t prohibited.

Places where use of tobacco products, electronic cigarettes, or vaping products will be allowed will include areas of casinos and stand-alone bars where minors are prohibited as well as retail tobacco stores.