New Nevada law allows students to take excused mental health day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new Nevada law will allow public students to take an excused mental health day without penalty.

Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak signed Senate Bill 249 into law Monday, allowing students between the ages of 7 and 18 to take a day off from school for mental health reasons with a note from a provider.

The provider can be a mental or behavioral health professional, the law states.

School districts and charter schools must also provide students with mental health resources, including the phone number for the local and national suicide prevention hotline, on their school-issued identification cards.

The bill unanimously passed the state Senate in April.

The law goes into effect on July 1.