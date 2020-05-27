NEW: Nevada exceeds 8K COVID-19 cases, more than 5.5K tests performed in 24-hour period

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada exceeded 8,000 COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning as the state’s testing and lab capacity continues to increase.

Nevada saw its largest jump in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted Monday and reported 9,325 tests Tuesday, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The DHHS, which provides daily updates on coronavirus in Nevada, reported 5,692 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

As of Wednesday, a total of 148,525 tests have been conducted in the state. Nevada has repeatedly surpassed Governor Steve Sisolak’s goal of 4,000 tests per day in the last few weeks.

Because the data shows that the state is performing well and mitigating the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Sisolak announced Tuesday that Nevada can move into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29.

Nevada’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

Nevada reached 8,114 confirmed cases Wednesday morning after increasing by 116 cases overnight.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state grew to 396 on Monday afternoon, up four from Sunday — but no new deaths have been reported since then.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

Clark County saw an increase of 61 COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning and 3 new deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s (SNHD) dashboard.

Clark County now has a total of 332 COVID-19 related deaths and 6,287 confirmed cases, according to the daily report released by SNHD.

According to SNHD, 595 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

SNHD reported 233 more cases from Friday’s report — the highest number of new cases reported in Clark County since the pandemic began. The previous high was 225 new cases, reported on March 30.

The number of people that have recovered from COVID-19 in Clark County was last reported at 4,931; that is 78.4% of all cases reported in the county. The number of recoveries jumped up by 78 in the last 24 hours. Most of the cases are in the age group of 25 to 49 years old.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 14.3 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

That statistic has become an important measure of the severity of outbreaks around the country. A report on Monday indicated the rate for Nevada overall is 10.0. The worst in the nation is New York, at 137.5.

A total of 1,533 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began, with an increase of eight in the last 24 hours.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

Totals through Tuesday, May 26:

Las Vegas: 4,599 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 760 positive tests

Henderson: 584 positive tests

Boulder City: 32 positive tests

Mesquite: 19 positive tests

Pahrump: 48 positive tests

WASHOE COUNTY — Health officials reported 54 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Tuesday. No additional deaths were reported. The county now has a total of 1,459 positive tests and 54 deaths. Currently, 63 people are hospitalized and 801 people have recovered.

NYE COUNTY — Two new positive tests for COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Pahrump. Nye County has now seen a total of 62 positive tests, along with one death involving a Pahrump resident who died outside the county. Pahrump, with 48 positive tests, accounts for the majority of the county’s cases. Officials say 39 people have recovered.

LYON COUNTY — One new positive test involving a male under the age of 18 was reported late Tuesday. The county has now reported a total of 56 COVID-19 cases. Four people are currently hospitalized, and 44 people have recovered.

DOUGLAS COUNTY — A man in his 60s has tested positive for COVID-19. The county is now reporting a total of 29 positive tests. Officials say 25 people have recovered and no one is hospitalized at this time.

Only three counties have yet to report a positive test: Esmeralda, Eureka and Pershing.

Seven counties — Clark, Nye, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.