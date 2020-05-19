NEW: Nevada exceeds 7K COVID-19 cases as testing expands, more than 6K tests conducted in last 24 hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada exceeded 7,000 COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning as the number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours increased by more than 6,500.

The state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), which provides daily updates on coronavirus in Nevada, reported 6,609 more tests were conducted Monday as testing continues to ramp up across the state.

The state saw its largest jump of tests performed this weekend after it increased by 8,500 from Friday to Saturday, according to DHHS.

As of Tuesday, nearly 104,000 tests have been conducted and more than 80,000 tests for the virus have come back negative in Nevada.

Nevada’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

Nevada currently has 7,046 confirmed cases and a total of 365 COVID-19 related deaths. The number of deaths jumped up seven overnight while the number of cases increased by 140.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard is updated every morning for the previous day.

Clark County reported eight new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday morning, and the number of cases increased by 73 in the last 24 hours.

The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is reporting a total of 304 deaths and 5,536 cases, according to the SNHD’s daily report.

More than 500 confirmed cases have been reported in Clark County in the last week.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 13 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

That statistic has become an important measure of the severity of outbreaks around the country. A report on Monday indicated the rate for Nevada overall is 10.0. The worst in the nation is New York, at 137.5.

The number of people that have recovered from COVID-19 in Clark County was reported at 4,178 (75.5%) Tuesday, much lower than previously reported — possibly because of a change in how that number is calculated. The county revised the way it is reporting many of the statistics and a new dashboard is in the works.

Monday’s report shows 23 additional hospitalizations in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,460 people have been hospitalized in Clark County since the pandemic began, according to SNHD.

The majority of Nevada’s coronavirus cases are in Clark County.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

These totals were reported on Monday, May 18:

Las Vegas: 3,993 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 659 positive tests

Henderson: 515 positive tests

Boulder City: 31 positive tests

Mesquite: 14 positive tests

Pahrump: 43 positive tests

CASES AROUND NEVADA

NYE COUNTY — The county’s first death was confirmed Monday afternoon. The person who died contracted the virus elsewhere and died outside the county. Nye County has had a total of 56 COVID-19 cases, with 33 recoveries and more than 1,530 tests administered to date, officials said in a news release. Pahrump had previously reported 43 positive tests — most of the positives for Nye County.

WASHOE COUNTY — A new death involving a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions was reported on Monday afternoon. There have been 48 deaths related to COVID-19 cases in the county. Monday’s update indicated 10 new positive tests in Washoe County, a day after the county saw its largest spike in cases with 54. There have now been 1,266 cases in the county, with 672 recoveries and 54 people currently hospitalized.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY — Three new positive tests for COVID-19 were reported Sunday. Three women — one in her 20s, one in her 40s and one in her 50s — are self-isolating at home as officials investigate possible close contacts. The county now has 74 COVID-19 cases.

CARSON CITY — One new case involving a woman in her 40s was reported on Sunday. The area now has a total of 71 positive tests for COVID-19. Officials say 44 people have recovered and three people are currently hospitalized.

ELKO COUNTY — The county’s dashboard reports three new positive tests involving residents. The county now has a total of 21 COVID-19 cases. No further information was provided.

CHURCHILL COUNTY — The county is now reporting seven total cases, an increase of one since their last update. No further information was available.

LYON COUNTY — A man in his 70s has tested positive, and Lyon County now has 48 COVID-19 cases. Officials are working to identify possible close contacts.

Only three counties have yet to report a positive test: Esmeralda, Eureka and Pershing.

Seven counties — Clark, Nye, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.