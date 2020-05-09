NEW: Nevada exceeds 6K COVID-19 cases as nearly 3K tests performed in the last 24 hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state of Nevada exceeded 6,000 COVID-19 cases Saturday morning, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

DHHS reported 144 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 6,028.

The number of deaths in the state remained the same as reported Friday afternoon, with 301.

More testing sites are opening across the state this week, allowing for more tests to be performed. DHHS reports that more than 2,800 tests have been conducted in Nevada in the last 24 hours.

More than 68,000 tests have been conducted throughout the state and more than 50,000 people have tested negative for the virus.

Click HERE to see the full DHHS Dashboard.

On Friday morning, Clark County reported 8 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 43 new positive cases, according to the health district website that tracks and releases numbers daily.

The county now has a total of 253 deaths and 4,616 cases, according to the SNHD’s daily report. There has been no update to cases or deaths as of Saturday afternoon.

The majority of coronavirus cases are in Clark County.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

The number of those recovered also continues to rise. SNHD reports that 3,850 people have recovered from the virus. That is 83.41% of all cases reported in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

These totals were reported on Friday, May 8:

Las Vegas: 3,302 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 530 positive tests

Henderson: 422 positive tests

Boulder City: 26 positive tests

Mesquite: 11 positive tests

Pahrump: 36 positive tests

CASES AROUND NEVADA

WASHOE COUNTY — A woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions died, officials reported on Friday. She is the 39th person to die in Washoe County. An additional 35 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported, bringing the county’s total to 1,065.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY — Three new positive tests for COVID-19 include one for a female child who had contact with a person who had previously tested positive. The other two cases involved two men, one in his 30s and one who tested positive outside the county. In total, Humboldt County now has 61 COVID-19 cases, including three deaths.

DOUGLAS COUNTY — A man in his 70s tested positive, officials reported on Friday. The county now has a total of 37 COVID-19 cases.

Six counties — Clark, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.