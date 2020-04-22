NEW: Nevada exceeds 4K COVID-19 cases, SNHD reports 9 new deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Nevada increased by 144 overnight, exceeding 4,000 cases and bringing the state’s new total to 4,081.

Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is reporting nine new COVID-19-related deaths since Tuesday. The statewide total is now 172 deaths, as of Wednesday morning.

Statewide, at least 29,807 people have tested negative for the virus, and 41,534 tests have been conducted.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard

The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) reported 9 new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 150. There are now 3,218 cases in the county, up 119 from Tuesday.

The number of people recovering from COVID-19 continues to rise. According to SNHD, 61% percent of all cases reported in Clark County have recovered.

SNHD’s Wednesday report shows 1,963 people in Clark County have recovered from the virus.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

A look at the number of cases in cities in the Las Vegas valley:

LAS VEGAS — With a total of 2,175 cases reported by SNHD, Las Vegas saw 105 new cases reported Tuesday.

NORTH LAS VEGAS — 355 total cases, up 13.

HENDERSON — 308 total cases, up 12.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

Five counties — Clark, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko and Churchill — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada. Five counties have reported no positive tests to date: Esmeralda, Storey, Pershing, Lander and Eureka.