NEW: Nevada exceeds 3K COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of statewide COVID-19 cases in Nevada has now exceeded 3,000, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). As reported Monday afternoon, there are still 120 deaths in the state.

The DHHS confirms that there are now 3,009 positive cases in Nevada, up 38 cases from Monday.

There are five newly reported deaths in Clark County, bringing the county’s total to 106, according to SNHD.

Clark County had an increase of 65 cases overnight, bringing the current total to 2,509 positive cases. The health district has also created a map showing what zip codes are most and least impacted by coronavirus.

SNHD reports that 1,141 people have recovered from COVID-19; that’s just over 45% of all cases in Clark County.

At least 22,901 people have tested negative in the state, according to the DHHS Dashboard below.

Click here to see the DHHS Dashboard.

Nevada surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 cases last week.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

SEE ALSO: Reports from the weekend

HUMBOLDT COUNTY — The county’s first death — a man in his 40s — was reported on Monday. The man died in the hospital after a previous positive test for COVID-19.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to this individual’s family and friends,” Humboldt County Health Officer Charles Stringham, MD, said in a statement. “We need to allow this tragedy to unite us as a community, rather than allowing it to drive us apart.”

The county has 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and an overall county population of about 17,000.

WASHOE COUNTY — After reporting its 12th death on Sunday — a man in his 90s — Washoe County on Monday reported 39 new cases, hitting a total of 500. The county says 31 people are currently in the hospital and 71 people have recovered.

NYE COUNTY — Five people in Pahrump have tested positive for COVID-19, Nye County reported on Monday. The county now has reported a total of 15 cases — 12 of them in Pahrump. The county estimates 440 tests have been performed.

CARSON CITY — A woman in her 50s and a woman in her 70s tested positive for COVID-19, according to a late Sunday news release. Both women are self-isolating at home. The two new cases push the area’s total to 20.

CHURCHILL COUNTY — A news release Monday afternoon reports Churchill County’s first positive test for COVID-19 — a male whose age was not disclosed. The patient is hospitalized at Renown Health in Fallon. Officials are investigating his contacts, which may include a market in Fallon in April.

LINCOLN COUNTY — A Lincoln County resident tested positive in a test performed outside the Lincoln County Hospital District. Officials are working to identify people who have been in contact as the person self-isolates at home. This is the county’s first person to test positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Grover C. Dils Medical Center.