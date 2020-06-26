NEW: Nevada exceeds 15K cases of COVID-19, 3 new deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada reported 381 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24-hour period and three deaths.

This comes after a record-breaking day Wednesday of nearly 500 new cases for the state since data reporting began in March.

Nevada has exceeded 15,000 total cases, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

There is now 15,240 cases and 498 deaths after three new COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in Nevada overnight.

The state has reported its five highest days for COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. It’s biggest jump was 497 on Wednesday, June 24, followed by 462 cases on June 22 and 445 on June 19. The Southern Nevada Health District says it’s concerned that people have become complacent.

While cases increased, so did testing, with 3,782 tests conducted statewide in the last day. Nevada’s test positivity rate is up for the ninth day in a row, at 5.9 percent.

Of Nevada’s 381 new cases, 326 of them were reported in Clark County on Thursday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) on Thursday. This is the third-largest increase in COVID-19 cases in a single day in Clark County.

More than half (56.2%) of the total positive cases reported are in the age group of 18 to 49 years old, 36% are 50 years or older and less than 8% are in ages 17 and under.

The health district is reporting one new COVID-19 related deaths and 14 new hospitalizations.

There is now a total of 408 deaths, 12,204 confirmed cases and 1,925 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

SNHD data shows that 2,246 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Clark County saw its highest single-day increase in cases on Monday, June 22, and its second largest single-day case increase with 407 new cases on Friday, June 19.

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an emergency directive Wednesday, June 24, making face masks mandatory in Nevada effective Thursday at at 11:59 p.m. Sisolak pointed to the increasing number of cases and said the state is not ready to move to Phase 3. He said any discussion of that is tabled for the time being.

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

While it appears there has been an upward trend in cases, experts think it is partially due to an increase in easily accessible testing statewide.

A total of 3,933 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, according to the state’s data. As of Wednesday, a total of 293,854 tests have been conducted in Nevada.

Nevada recorded its largest jump in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted on Monday, May 25, and reported 9,325 tests the following day.

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 17.5 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

A total of 1,925 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 14 in the past 24 hours.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

