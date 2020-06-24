NEW: Nevada exceeds 14K COVID-19 cases, more than 350 reported in 24-hour period

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada exceeded 14,000 COVID-19 cases Wednesday after 365 new cases were reported, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). This is the fifth-largest increase in COVID-19 cases in a single day in Nevada.

Monday, June 22 was a record-breaking day in both the state and Clark County, according to data released Tuesday that showed 462 cases in Nevada and 412 cases in Clark County. This is the largest single-day increase in cases for Nevada and Clark County since both began reporting coronavirus data in March.

There is now 14,362 cases and 494 deaths after two new COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in Nevada overnight.

The state saw its second, third and fourth highest jumps in cases last week; first on Tuesday, again Friday and then Saturday. With the uptick in cases, the Southern Nevada Health District says it’s concerned that people have become complacent.

While cases increased, so did testing, with 4,130 tests conducted statewide in the last day. Nevada’s test positivity rate is up for the seventh day in a row, at 5.7 percent.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

Of Nevada’s 365 new cases, 295 of them were reported in Clark County on Tuesday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) on Wednesday. This is the fifth-largest increase in COVID-19 cases in a single day in Clark County.

The health district is reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths and 16 new hospitalizations.

There is now a total of 404 deaths, 11,481 confirmed cases and 1,884 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

SNHD data shows that 2,100 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Clark County saw its highest single-day increase in cases on Monday, and its second largest single-day case increase with 407 new cases on Friday, June 19.

Click HERE to see the breakdown of cumulative cases and daily new cases, as reported by the DHHS.

Gov. Steve Sisolak pointed to the increasing number of cases as one of the reasons why Nevada is not ready to move to Phase 3 of reopening during a news conference on Monday, June 15. Because of this, the governor has not lifted any additional restrictions. The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29. Gov. Sisolak is due to give another update on the state’s reopening plan on Wednesday, June 24.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

While it appears there has been an upward trend in cases, experts think it is partially due to an increase in easily accessible testing statewide.

A total of 4,130 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, according to the state’s data. As of Wednesday, a total of 290,098 tests have been conducted in Nevada.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

Nevada recorded its largest jump in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted on Monday, May 25, and reported 9,325 tests the following day.

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 17.3 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continue to increase. There is a total of 8,107 recovered cases; that’s 70.6% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

A total of 1,884 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 16 in the past 24 hours.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

