NEW: Nevada exceeds 13K COVID-19 cases, records 2nd largest single-day increase in testing with more than 9K tests performed Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada exceeded 13,000 COVID-19 cases Sunday morning as the state saw its second highest day of testing in the past 24 hours, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

After Nevada reported two consecutive days of record high COVID-19 case growth on Friday and Saturday, the state recorded its sixth largest single-day increase in cases with 274. The DHHS reported 410 new cases Friday and 445 new cases on Saturday.

Nevada saw its highest jump in cases three different times this week; first on Tuesday, again Friday and then Saturday.

There is currently 13,205 cases and 487 deaths after one new death was recorded in Nevada overnight.

While cases increased, so did testing, with 9,014 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. This is the second largest single-day increase in testing statewide.

Nevada recorded its largest jump in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted on Monday, May 25, and reported 9,325 tests the following day.

Click HERE to see the breakdown of cumulative cases and daily new cases, as reported by the DHHS.

Of Nevada’s 274 new cases, 227 of them were reported in Clark County Sunday, according to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

The health district is reporting one new COVID-19 related death and six new hospitalizations in the last day.

There is now a total of 398 deaths, 10,486 confirmed cases and 1,838 hospitalizations, according to its dashboard that updates daily.

SNHD data shows that 1,700 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Clark County saw its largest single-day increase with 407 new cases from Friday to Saturday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak pointed to the increasing number of cases as one of the reasons why Nevada is not ready to move to phase 3 of reopening during a news conference on Monday, June 15. Because of this, the Governor has not lifted any additional restrictions. The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

While it appears there has been an upward trend in cases, experts think it is partially due to an increase in easily accessible testing statewide.

A total of 9,014 tests were performed in the last 24 hours. As of Sunday, a total of 283,893 tests have been conducted in Nevada.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

The third-highest number of tests was recorded on Thursday, June 11 with 7,487 tests.

Nevada’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 17.1 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continue to increase. There is a total of 7,452 recovered cases; that’s 72.6% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

A total of 1,838 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by six in the past 24 hours.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

