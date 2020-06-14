NEW: Nevada exceeds 11K COVID-19 cases with more than 200 reported in 24-hour period

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada exceeded 11,000 COVID-19 cases Sunday morning after the number of cases in the state increased by 227 in the past 24 hours, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). This is Nevada’s tenth-highest jump in cases since first reporting coronavirus data in March.

Nevada saw its second-highest jump in cases in a single day on Thursday with 277, and its third-highest jump in cases on Friday with 270.

The state currently has a total of 11,173 cases. One new death was added overnight, bringing Nevada’s total to 464 deaths.

Of the 227 new cases reported in the state, 179 of them are in Clark County. According to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD), one new death was reported in the past 24 hours.

SNHD is now reporting a total of 378 deaths and 8,735 confirmed cases, according to its dashboard that updates daily.

Nevada passed 10,000 cases on Tuesday, June 9 as new cases increased by 244, the fourth-highest jump in cases the state has seen. The largest increase of cases reported in a 24-hour period was 295 on May 22.

While it appears there has been an upward trend in cases, experts think it is partially due to an increase in easily accessible testing statewide.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

According to SNHD, 1,168 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Nevada saw its largest jump in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted Monday, May 25, and reported 9,325 tests the following day, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The DHHS reported Sunday that 6,229 tests were performed in the past 24 hours. The third-highest number of tests conducted in a single day was recorded on Thursday, with 7,487 tests. As of Sunday, a total of 241,729 tests have been conducted in Nevada.

Because the data shows that the state is performing well and mitigating the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Sisolak announced Nevada’s transition into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29.

Nevada’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

State officials are closely watching several measurements, including the number of patients currently in intensive care, and how many patients are using ventilators. Those numbers have been trending downward for two months, but any spike could indicate that hospitals need more resources.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 16.2 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continue to increase. There is a total of 6,571 recovered cases; that’s 75.2% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

A total of 1,734 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

WASHOE COUNTY — In Washoe County on Thursday, health officials reported 61 new COVID-19 positive tests — the highest single-day spike. There are 69 deaths in Washoe County and a total of 1,914 positive tests as of Friday.

