New Nevada DHHS app is key tool in helping slow the spread of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the key tools to fight COVID- 19 and slow its spread is right in the palm of your hands. ‘COVID Trace,’ a new app developed by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, uses technology from Google and Apple. It can notify the cell phone user who has the app if they’ve come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Here’s how it works:

Once you’ve downloaded the app, the opt-in notification system generates a random I.D. for your device. It then uses Bluetooth to exchange random codes with nearby phones.

Every day it checks a list of random codes from people who tell the app they tested positive. If it finds codes that match, the app notifies you that you’ve been exposed and explains what to do next.

Sounds like a feasible plan, right? Well, what about privacy? Governor Steve Sisolak says the developers took into account privacy concerns.

“What I really like about this app is that it’s an opt-in service, completely voluntary for Nevada residents and visitors to use; a big concern in development to create a secure app that helps protect people’s privacy,” Sisolak said.

The system does not track your location, or collect or use the location from your device. And neither Google, Apple or other users can see your identity.

The app user can turn it off at any time. Also, that random I.D. for your device is automatically changed out every 10 to 20 minutes.