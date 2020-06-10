NEW: Nevada COVID-19 deaths increase by 4, more than 100 new cases reported in 24-hour period

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of COVID-19 deaths grew to 448 statewide after increasing by four in the last 24 hours, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 134 overnight.

On Tuesday, Nevada exceeded 10,000 cases with an increase of 244 new cases from the day before.

Tuesday’s report was the third highest jump in cases the state has seen since first reporting daily new cases in March. The largest increase of cases reported in a 24-hour period was 295 on May 22.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

While it appears there has been an upward trend in cases, experts think it is partially due to an increase in easily accessible testing statewide.

The DHHS, which provides daily updates on coronavirus in Nevada, reports a total of 448 deaths and 10,164 confirmed cases in Nevada.

Clark County reported two new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday morning, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s (SNHD) latest report.

SNHD is now reporting a total of 367 deaths and 7,915 confirmed cases, according to its dashboard that updates daily. The county’s total number of cases increased by 116 in the last day.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

According to SNHD, 932 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Nevada saw its largest jump in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted Monday, May 25, and reported 9,325 tests Tuesday, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The DHHS reported Wednesday that 3,930 tests were performed in the past 24 hours. A total of 215,087 tests have been conducted in Nevada.

Because the data shows that the state is performing well and mitigating the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Sisolak announced Tuesday that Nevada can move into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29.

Nevada’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 15.8 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continue to increase. There is a total of 6,091 recovered cases; that’s 77% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

A total of 1,686 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began, with an increase of 21 in the last day.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

