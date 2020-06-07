NEW: Nevada COVID-19 cases increase by nearly 200 for second straight day, 1 new death reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the second day in a row, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Nevada increased by nearly 200 in the past 24 hours, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). One new COVID-19 related death was added to the statewide total in the last day, as well.

There are now 438 deaths and 9,649 confirmed cases in Nevada, up 189 cases from Saturday.

Clark County reported one new COVID-19 related death Sunday morning, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s (SNHD) latest report.

SNHD is now reporting a total of 359 deaths and 7,483 confirmed cases, according to its dashboard that updates daily. The county’s total number of cases increased by 152 in the last day.

The DHHS, which provides daily updates on coronavirus in Nevada, has been using their dashboard to report the number of COVID-19 tests and cases every morning, and deaths every afternoon.

Moving forward, the DHHS will now only update its data once a day, instead of twice a day. The data, including COVID-19 cases, tests and deaths, should be updated every morning.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

According to SNHD, 783 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Nevada saw its largest jump in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted Monday, May 25, and reported 9,325 tests Tuesday, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The DHHS reported Sunday that 4,632 tests were performed in the past 24 hours. A total of 201,608 tests have been conducted in Nevada.

Because the data shows that the state is performing well and mitigating the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Sisolak announced Tuesday that Nevada can move into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29.

Nevada’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 15.4 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

That statistic has become an important measure of the severity of outbreaks around the country. A report on Monday indicated the rate for Nevada overall is 10.0. The worst in the nation is New York, at 137.5.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continue to increase. There is a total of 5,727 recovered cases; that’s 78.1% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

A total of 1,636 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began, with an increase of three in the past 24 hours.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

WASHOE COUNTY — Health officials reported 27 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Thursday. The county now has a total of 1,645 cases and 61 deaths. Currently, 61 people are hospitalized and 1,032 people have recovered.

MINERAL COUNTY — Two new positive tests reported on the Mt. Grant General Hospital website bring the county’s total to six total positive tests.

Only three counties have yet to report a positive test: Esmeralda, Eureka and Pershing.

Eight counties — Clark, Nye, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill, Lyon and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.