NEW: 11 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County overnight, 71 deaths statewide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County reported 11 new deaths Wednesday morning, bringing the total of deaths in the county to 65. There are now 2,216 COVID-19 cases in Nevada and 71 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.

Nevada surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The DHHS reported 13 new deaths Tuesday night.

The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nevada increased by more than 100 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state is now 2,216, up 129 from Tuesday’s total of 2,087.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 144 new cases Wednesday morning, bringing the total to 1,878 active COVID-19 cases in Southern Nevada.

The Southern Nevada Health District has reported 65 deaths, Washoe County has had five deaths and Elko County has one reported death.

The majority of the state’s COVID-19 cases and deaths are in Southern Nevada.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

WASHOE COUNTY: The Regional Information Center reported the fifth COVID-19-related death in Washoe County Tuesday afternoon. The victim was a woman in her 50s. The Washoe County Health District is working to determine if there were underlying health conditions. With 28 new cases reported on Tuesday, Washoe County is now at a total of 309 positive tests for COVID-19. The county reports that 31 people have recovered after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY: Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Humboldt County late Monday evening.

One of the new cases is a female in her teens who had close contact with a person who had previously tested positive. A man whose age was not disclosed tested positive in another county. Also, a man in his 50s tested positive. All are self-isolating at home. Of the 11 previously reported cases, one has been released from the hospital, three remain hospitalized, and eight are self-isolating at home, according to the county.

NYE COUNTY: The first positive test is reported in Tonopah on Tuesday. Nye County now has a total of 10 cases, with two people reportedly “recovered.” Pahrump has had seven people test positive. Amargosa Valley and Beatty have each had one positive test.

CARSON CITY: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, two new cases were reported: A woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s. Both are self-isolating at home. The total number of cases in Carson City is now 13.

DOUGLAS COUNTY: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, a new case was reported in Douglas County. A woman in her 30s tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the 8th case in the county.

LYON COUNTY: A fourth positive test is reported in Lyon County, just east of Carson City.

