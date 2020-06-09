NEW: Nevada COVID-19 cases exceed 10K after more than 200 reported in 24-hour period

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada exceeded 10,000 Tuesday morning following the increase of 244 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

This is the third highest jump in cases the state has seen since first reporting daily new cases in March. The largest increase of cases reported in a 24-hour period was 295 on May 22.

The DHHS, which provides daily updates on coronavirus in Nevada, is reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths in the last day.

There are now 444 deaths and 10,030 confirmed cases in Nevada, up 244 cases from Monday. Over the course of Saturday and Sunday, nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state.

Clark County reported two new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday morning, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s (SNHD) latest report.

SNHD is now reporting a total of 365 deaths and 7,799 confirmed cases, according to its dashboard that updates daily. The county’s total number of cases increased by 207 in the last day.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

According to SNHD, 908 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Nevada saw its largest jump in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted Monday, May 25, and reported 9,325 tests Tuesday, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The DHHS reported Sunday that 4,643 tests were performed in the past 24 hours. A total of 211,157 tests have been conducted in Nevada.

Because the data shows that the state is performing well and mitigating the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Sisolak announced Tuesday that Nevada can move into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29.

Nevada’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 15.7 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continue to increase. There is a total of 5,950 recovered cases; that’s 76.3% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

A total of 1,665 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began, with an increase of 24 in the last day.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

