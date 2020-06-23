NEW: Nevada, Clark County report largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday, June 22 was a record-breaking day for the increase of COVID-19 cases in both the state and Clark County, according to data released Tuesday.

Nevada saw an increase of 462 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), while Clark County reported an increase of 412 cases. This is the largest single-day increase in cases for Nevada and Clark County since both began reporting coronavirus data in March.

There are currently 13,997 cases and 492 deaths after three new COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in Nevada overnight.

The state saw its second, third and fourth highest jumps in cases last week; first on Tuesday, again Friday and then Saturday.

While cases increased, so did testing, with 5,703 tests conducted statewide in the last day. Nevada’s test positivity rate is up for the sixth day in a row, at 5.64 percent.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.



Of Nevada’s 462 new cases, 412 of them were reported in Clark County Tuesday, according to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

The health district is reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths and 28 new hospitalizations.

There is now a total of 402 deaths, 11,186 confirmed cases and 1,868 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

SNHD data shows that 1,983 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Clark County saw its second largest single-day case increase with 407 new cases from Friday to Saturday.

Click HERE to see the breakdown of cumulative cases and daily new cases, as reported by the DHHS.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.



Gov. Steve Sisolak pointed to the increasing number of cases as one of the reasons why Nevada is not ready to move to Phase 3 of reopening during a news conference on Monday, June 15. Because of this, the governor has not lifted any additional restrictions. The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

While it appears there has been an upward trend in cases, experts think it is partially due to an increase in easily accessible testing statewide.

A total of 5,703 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, according to the state’s data. As of Tuesday, a total of 285,790 tests have been conducted in Nevada.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.



Nevada recorded its largest jump in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted on Monday, May 25, and reported 9,325 tests the following day.

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 17.2 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continue to increase. There is a total of 7,683 recovered cases; that’s 71.3% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

A total of 1,868 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 28 in the past 24 hours.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

SEE ALSO: Monday’s reports