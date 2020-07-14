NEW: Nevada, Clark County report largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases with more than 1K

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day. There is often a delay in deaths as the weekend limits reporting.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada and Clark County broke a new record Monday for the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases with more than 1,000, according to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

Of Nevada’s 1,104 new COVID-19 cases, 1,021 of them were reported in Clark County.

This record-breaking number comes as more than 9,000 tests were conducted statewide in the past 24 hours.

There are now 29,619 confirmed cases and 612 deaths in Nevada. There were 19 new COVID-19 related deaths reported in the last day, a record for the state.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Nevada is continually setting new records for cases, hospitalizations, ICU patients and testing.

The state has reported four of five of its largest single-day increases for COVID-19 case in the past two weeks.

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases Date reported 1 1,104 July 13 2 1,004 July 9 3 985 July 2 4 930 July 10 5 887 June 24 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 4

Nevada set a new record Monday for the number of hospitalizations with more than 980, according to state data.

After seeing a few days of decreases in hospitalization cases, Nevada recorded its highest number of confirmed/suspected hospitalizations on Monday with 983. The highest number of hospitalizations have all been reported in the last week.

The previous record high was on Sunday, July 12 with 953 cases, according to data released by the state.

As of Monday, there are 983 confirmed/suspected hospitalizations, this is up 30 from Sunday’s data of 953. Hospitalizations have increased by 107 in the last week.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations Date reported 1 983 July 13 2 953 July 12 3 935 July 8 4 924 July 9 5 918 July 10

As of Monday, 247 patients are in ICU units across the state, this is down three from the previous day. The highest number of ICU patients recorded since the state first began tracking ICU data was just a day ago with 950 recorded Sunday. There are 121 patients on ventilators, this is up 14 from the previous day.

Nevada reported 9,245 tests performed on Monday. This is the eighth highest number of tests conducted statewide in a single day. The busiest testing days occurred this past week with a single-day record number of 12,776 tests conducted on Tuesday, July 7.

Nevada’s cumulative test positivity rate has been in an upward trend for 26 of the past 27 days. It was down for one day on July 7 but back up on Wednesday. The positivity rate as of Monday is at 8.2 percent.

Of Nevada’s 1,104 new COVID-19 cases, 1,021 of them were reported in Clark County on Monday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) Tuesday. This is the highest, single-day increase of cases reported in Clark County since the pandemic first began.

The health district is reporting 15 new COVID-19-related deaths and 39 new hospitalizations after reporting no additional deaths for two days in a row. This could be due to limited reporting over the weekend.

There is now a total of 498 deaths, 24,824 confirmed cases and 2,305 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

SNHD data shows that 5,032 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Nearly half (48.2%) of the positive cases reported in Clark County are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The Southern Nevada Health District says it’s concerned that people have become complacent.

As the percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations rise, Governor Steve Sisolak announced a directive Thursday night aimed at bars and restaurants in certain counties to prevent further spread. He is mandating returning to Phase 1 restrictions at 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 10.

The directive is the second time Nevada has tightened restrictions since the state started reopening in early June, allowing businesses including bars, restaurants, casinos and hotels to accept customers.

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

As of Tuesday, a total of 452,381 tests have been conducted in Nevada, that’s up 9,245 from the previous day.

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will see a rise in cases.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 21.4 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

A total of 2,305 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began. There are 39 new hospitalizations in the past 24 hours.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. There is a total of 15,864 recovered cases; that’s 66.6% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

