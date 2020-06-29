NEW: Nevada, Clark County record 3rd largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases; more than 7K tests conducted in 24-hour period

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada and Clark County is continually breaking records in COVID-19 data after reporting the third-highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is reporting 734 new COVID-19 cases and four new COVID-19-related deaths across the state in the last 24 hours.

There are now 17,894 confirmed cases and 504 deaths in the state.

Nevada exceeded 17,000 total cases on Sunday with the addition of 821 cases, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). More than 1,000 cases, the state’s highest case increase in a 24-hour period, was reported Friday.

The state has reported its five highest days for COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. It’s biggest jump was 1,099 on Saturday, June 27, followed by 736 cases Sunday and 734 today. The Southern Nevada Health District says it’s concerned that people have become complacent.

While cases increased, so did testing, with 7,257 tests conducted statewide in the last day. This is the fourth highest single-day increase in testing. Nevada’s test positivity rate is up for the twelfth day in a row, at 6.6 percent.

Of Nevada’s 734 new cases, 697 of them were reported in Clark County on Sunday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). This is the third-largest increase in COVID-19 cases in a single day in Clark County.

The largest number of cases reported in Clark County on Friday and Saturday are attributed to a delay in laboratory reporting, according to SNHD. The health district reported 971 cases from Friday and 736 cases from Saturday.

The health district is reporting four new COVID-19-related deaths and two new hospitalizations.

There is now a total of 414 deaths, 14,607 confirmed cases and 1,950 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

SNHD data shows that 3,735 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

More than half (56%) of the county’s total positive cases reported are in the age group of 20 to 49 years old, 37% are 50 years or older and 10% are in ages 19 and under.

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an emergency directive Wednesday, June 24, making face masks mandatory in Nevada effective Thursday at at 11:59 p.m. Sisolak pointed to the increasing number of cases and said the state is not ready to move to Phase 3. He said any discussion of that is tabled for the time being.

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

While it appears there has been an upward trend in cases, experts think it is partially due to an increase in easily accessible testing statewide.

A total of 7,257 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, according to the state’s data. This is the fourth largest single-day increase in testing since the DHHS first began collecting COVID-19 data in March. As of Monday, a total of 314,388 tests have been conducted in Nevada.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 17.8 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

A total of 1,950 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by two in the past 24 hours.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. There is a total of 9,041 recovered cases; that’s 61.9% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

