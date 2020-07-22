NEW: Nevada breaks hospitalizations record for third straight day, 28 new COVID-19-related deaths reported

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the second day in a row, Nevada is reporting nearly 30 new COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours, as hospitalizations broke the record for the third straight day, according to new numbers released by the state.

Of Nevada’s 28 new COVID-19 related deaths, 24 were reported in Clark County in the past 24 hours.

“As mentioned [Tuesday], it is important to note that not all deaths occurred in one day. As the date of death is reported to the state, the graphs on the NV Health Response website are updated to reflect the date. We are actively working with our partners, particularly in Clark County, to create methods of more timely reporting,” Nevada Health Response stated in its daily press bulletin Wednesday.

Data released Wednesday notes 1,129 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada and 1,032 in Clark County. This is the fifth highest increase of COVID-19 cases in both the state and county in a single day.

Over the course of the past two to three weeks, recent COVID-19 data shows Nevada is continuing to set records for cases, hospitalizations, ICU patients and ventilator usage. Scroll to read to full COVID-19 report for Tuesday, July 21.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Nevada set a record and reported the highest day for hospitalizations on Tuesday with 1,102 confirmed/suspected cases. This is up seven from the previous day.

The next two highest days of record hospitalizations were recorded Sunday and Monday.

The highest numbers of hospitalizations have all been reported in the last week.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 1,102 July 21 2 1,095 July 20 3 1,086 July 19 4 1,051 July 14 5 1,045 July 18 Click HERE to see the DHHS dashboard, page 8

There were 299 patients in intensive care (ICU) units across the state Tuesday, which is down two from the previous day. Nevada reported its highest number of ICU patients on Sunday, with 304.

The DHHS reports there are now 154 patients on ventilators, up 11 from the previous day.

More data from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of July 21):

Statewide hospital occupancy rates: 75%

ICU units occupancy rate: 67%

Ventilators in use: 40%

Click HERE to see the DHHS dashboard, page 8

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 38,657 confirmed cases and 704 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada. There were 1,129 new cases and 28 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last day. This tie’s Monday’s record for the largest increase of deaths in a single day, but it is important to note there is a delay in death reporting by both the state and county.

Tuesday’s report of 1,129 new cases is the fifth largest increase of COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

The state has reported five of its largest single-day increases for COVID-19 case in the past week.

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 1,447 July 15 2 1,380 July 16 3 1,288 July 18 4 1,182 July 17 5 1,129 July 21 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 5

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will see a rise in cases.

As of Wednesday, a total of 510,977 tests have been conducted in Nevada, that’s up 7,514 from the previous day.

Nevada’s cumulative test positivity rate has been in an upward trend for 34 of the past 35 days. It was down for one day on July 7 but back up on the next day. As of Tuesday, the positivity rate is at 9.6 percent.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day. As of Wednesday, July 15, the DHHS Dashboard has a new look.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 1,129 new COVID-19 cases, 1,032 of them were reported in Clark County on Tuesday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) Wednesday.

The health district is reporting 24 new COVID-19-related deaths and 46 new hospitalizations.

There is now a total of 577 deaths, 33,057 confirmed cases and 2,512 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

SNHD data shows that 7,128 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

More than a quarter of the cases (25.3%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethic group locally and nearly half (48.9%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

Click HERE to see the SNHD dashboard

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 24.8 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. As of Tuesday, the county estimates a total of 23,401 recovered cases; that’s 70.8% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

As the percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations rise, Governor Steve Sisolak announced a directive Thursday, July 9 aimed at bars and restaurants in certain counties to prevent further spread. He is mandating returning to Phase 1 restrictions at 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 10.

The directive is the second time Nevada has tightened restrictions since the state started reopening in early June, allowing businesses including bars, restaurants, casinos and hotels to accept customers.

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

SEE ALSO: Tuesday’s reports