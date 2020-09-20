NEW: Nearly 9K COVID-19 tests conducted, more than 350 cases reported statewide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada reported a higher-than-normal test day for a weekend on Saturday, with nearly 9,000 conducted. Statewide, 8,780 tests were reported on Sept. 19.

Nevada is reporting three new deaths in the past 24 hours — two in Clark County. The state now has a total of 1,531 deaths, with 1,329 in Clark County.

Data released Sunday notes 385 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada and 283 in Clark County.

Nevada Health Response does not update hospitalization data on Sundays, so the most recent report from Friday is included below.

Recent COVID-19 data suggests the slowing of growth rates related to new cases and hospitalizations in Nevada. Scroll to read to the full COVID-19 report for Saturday, Sept. 19.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays or holidays.

The hospitalization data below is from Nevada’s most recent report, from Friday, Sept. 18. The state is no longer providing hospitalization data on Sundays.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada dropped for the third day in a row on Friday, according to data released Saturday.

Nevada reported 443 confirmed/suspected cases on Friday, a decrease of 18 from the previous day.

The state set a record for hospitalized patients on July 31 with 1,165 cases. Declines over the past week have brought hospitalizations below half that level.

The highest numbers of hospitalizations have all been reported since July 23.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 1,165 July 31 2 1,160 July 23 3 1,159 July 30 4 1,152 August 2 5 1,148 August 4 Click HERE to see the DHHS dashboard, page 8

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR FRIDAY, SEPT. 18:

There were 127 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state Friday, down nine from the previous day.

The DHHS report showed 89 patients on ventilators, up four from the previous day.

More data from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of Sept. 17):

Statewide hospital occupancy rates: 74%

ICU units occupancy rate: 61%

Ventilators in use: 35%

Click HERE to see the DHHS dashboard, page 8

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 75,804 confirmed cases and 1,531 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada. There were 385 new cases reported in the last day.

The DHHS is reporting three new COVID-19-related deaths statewide in the past 24 hours.

Over the past few weeks, the state has seen an uptick in the number of COVID-19-related deaths. It is important to note there is a delay in death reporting by both the state and county.

“Please keep in mind that the death rates we are seeing correspond to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response stated in a news release.

A recent update to the state’s COVID-19 daily death graph (page 6 of DHHS dashboard) shows Aug. 5 had the highest count of fatalities with 26, followed by 24 deaths on Aug. 6.

NOTE: The highest count of deaths can change as the DHHS modifies the data with new fatalities reported in the past few days.

The highest number of fatalities recorded in a single-day have all been reported in July and August.

Top 5 Number of deaths (statewide) Date reported 1 26 deaths Aug. 5 2 24 deaths Aug. 6 3 23 deaths Aug. 11 4 22 deaths Aug. 15 5 20 deaths July 29, Aug. 8 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 6

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Here are the largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 1,447 July 15 2 1,380 July 16 3 1,288 July 18 4 1,264 July 30 5 1,262 July 22 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 5

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will see a rise in cases.

As of Saturday, a total of 984,667 tests have been conducted in Nevada, up 8,780 from the previous day.

The cumulative test positivity rate is 10.0 percent. The daily positivity rate is 6.2 percent.

*NOTE: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

NOTE: The Southern Nevada Health District did not upload all of its reports for Saturday, Sept. 19. The recovery cases and zip code map will not be updated until Monday, Sept. 21.

Of Nevada’s 385 new COVID-19 cases, 283 of them were reported in Clark County on Saturday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) on Sunday.

The health district is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths and nine new hospitalizations.

There is now a total of 1,329 deaths, 64,160 confirmed cases and 5,921 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

In its most recent report, the health district states that 57.1 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

SNHD data shows that 1,477 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

More than a quarter of the cases (38.5%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethnic group locally and nearly half (47.8%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

Click HERE to see the SNHD dashboard

The SNHD has began including the number of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in its daily report. The most recent report included nine cases, all of which were reported in children under the age of 14, and all of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

According to the health district, MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the CDC to learn more about it and its impact on children. While there isn’t a known cause, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or close contact with someone who did.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. As of Friday, the county estimates a total of 59,258 recovered cases; that’s 92.8% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

UNLV COVID-19 CASE UPDATE

As of Sunday, there have been 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported since UNLV started its fall semester on Monday, Aug. 24. Of the 21 cases, 17 are students and four are employees, according to UNLV.

Click HERE to read about the most recent confirmed cases at UNLV.

NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

As Nevada continues to get a handle on the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Steve Sisolak has laid out a new plan to help stop the spread of the virus. During a press conference on Monday, Gov. Sisolak announced that Nevada will be keeping the emphasis on enforcement as the state’s response heads in a different direction. His new long-term plan will be state managed, but locally executed.

Here is a quick breakdown of how it will work:

Every week, the state will update the Elevated Disease Transmission Criteria for each county. That includes testing, case rates and positivity rates.

Counties at high risk will need to create and implement an action plan that targets sources of infection and community spread.

For more on this new approach, click HERE.

During a press conference on Monday, July 27, Sisolak announced the state would be moving away from the Phased reopening approach, saying that enforcement needs to be more targeted. The latest numbers show some improvement, but he’s making it clear, now is not the time to stop social distancing wearing masks.

As Nevada saw its percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations rise weeks ago, Sisolak announced the previous directive on July 9 aimed at bars in certain counties. He mandated that specific bars had to return to Phase 1 restrictions on Friday, July 10, to prevent further spread of the virus.

On July 27, Sisolak announced bars in Clark County, as well as in Elko, Washoe and Nye counties, will remain closed for at least the next week. Previously, bars were closed in seven Nevada counties.

The directive is the second time Nevada has tightened restrictions since the state started reopening in early June, allowing businesses including bars, restaurants, casinos and hotels to accept customers.

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

