NEW: Nearly 8K more COVID-19 tests conducted statewide as Clark County exceeds 6K cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly 8,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the state on Friday, according to the state’s report released Saturday morning. As Nevada’s testing capability grows and more tests are performed, the state will see a rise in the number of cases.

The DHHS, which provides daily updates on coronavirus in Nevada, reported 7,788 more tests were conducted in the past 24 hours as testing continues to ramp up across the state.

Nevada also reached nearly 7,700 total cases Saturday morning after growing by another 295 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 7,696.

Nevada is reporting 387 COVID-19-related deaths statewide as of Friday afternoon.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

Clark County exceeded 6,000 COVID-19 cases Saturday morning, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s (SNHD) daily report.

SNHD reported seven more COVID-19-related deaths and 233 new cases — the highest number of new cases reported in Clark County since the pandemic began. The previous high was 225 new cases, reported on March 30. The county now has a total of 329 deaths and 6,048 cases.

More than 660 confirmed cases have been reported in Clark County in the last week.

The number of people that have recovered from COVID-19 in Clark County was last reported at 4,376 (76.3%). Most of the cases are in the age group of 25 to 49 years old.

The state saw its largest jump of tests performed last weekend after it increased by 8,500 from Friday to Saturday, according to DHHS.

As of Saturday, more than 125,000 tests have been conducted in Nevada.

Nevada’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 14.1 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

That statistic has become an important measure of the severity of outbreaks around the country. A report on Monday indicated the rate for Nevada overall is 10.0. The worst in the nation is New York, at 137.5.

There has been a total of 1,522 hospitalizations in Clark County.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

Totals through Wednesday, May 20:

Las Vegas: 4,378 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 711 positive tests

Henderson: 565 positive tests

Boulder City: 31 positive tests

Mesquite: 18 positive tests

Pahrump: 46 positive tests

CASES AROUND NEVADA

CARSON CITY — Two new positive tests for COVID-19 were reported late Friday involving a woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s. The area now has 83 total cases, and three total deaths.

Only three counties have yet to report a positive test: Esmeralda, Eureka and Pershing.

Seven counties — Clark, Nye, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.