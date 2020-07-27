NEW: Nearly 1K new COVID-19 cases reported statewide, hospitalizations rising

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is reporting nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases and five COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to new numbers released by the state.

Data released Monday notes 997 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada and 899 in Clark County.

Nevada reported its fourth and fifth highest numbers of people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Saturday and Sunday, according to new numbers released by the state.

Over the course of the past two to three weeks, recent COVID-19 data shows Nevada is continuing to set records for cases, hospitalizations, ICU patients and ventilator usage. Scroll to read to full COVID-19 report for Sunday, July 26.

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data, including the number of patients in ICU units or on ventilators, on Sundays. This report includes hospitalization data for Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26.

According to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Nevada was down in its number of hospitalized patients for the second day in a row on Saturday, according to data released Monday. The state reported 1,106 confirmed/suspected cases on July 25, which is a decrease of 41 from the previous day.

Hospitalized patients then increased by six on Sunday, totaling 1,112 confirmed/suspected cases.

The highest numbers of hospitalizations have all been reported in the last week.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations (statewide) Date reported 1 1,160 July 23 2 1,147 July 24 3 1,136 July 22 4 1,112 July 26 5 1,106 July 25 Click HERE to see the DHHS dashboard, page 8

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR SATURDAY, JULY 25:

There were 313 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state Friday, which is down one from the previous day.

The DHHS report showed 184 patients on ventilators, up four from the previous day.

ICU/VENTILATOR DATA FOR SUNDAY, JULY 26:

There were 310 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state Friday, which is down three from the previous day.

The DHHS report showed 184 patients on ventilators, no change from the previous day.

More data from the Nevada Hospital Association (as of July 26):

Statewide hospital occupancy rates: 74%

ICU units occupancy rate: 62%

Ventilators in use: 42%

Click HERE to see the DHHS dashboard, page 8

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

There are now 43,831 confirmed cases and 739 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada. There were 997 new cases and five new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last day.

On Monday and Tuesday of last week, 28 deaths were reported on consecutive days — the largest increase of deaths in a single day — but it is important to note there is a delay in death reporting by both the state and county.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Here are the largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in Nevada:

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases (statewide) Date reported 1 1,447 July 15 2 1,380 July 16 3 1,288 July 18 4 1,262 July 22 5 1,182 July 17 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 5

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will see a rise in cases.

As of Sunday, a total of 575,427 tests have been conducted in Nevada, up 9,051 from the previous day. A computer system upgrade caused a large amount of unreported tests to come through in Wednesday’s report — more than 15,000 — but the state’s reports from Thursday, Friday and Saturday are also unusually high.

Nevada’s cumulative test positivity rate has been in an upward trend for 39 of the past 40 days. It was down for one day on July 7 but back up on the next day. The cumulative positivity rate now sits at 9.9 percent.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 997 new COVID-19 cases, 899 of them were reported in Clark County on Sunday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) Monday.

The health district is reporting five new COVID-19-related deaths and nine new hospitalizations.

There is now a total of 605 deaths, 37,492 confirmed cases and 2,611 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

SNHD data shows that 6,139 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Nearly a quarter of the cases (24.8%) reported in Clark County are among Hispanics, making it the most impacted ethic group locally and nearly half (48.8%) of the positive cases reported in the county are in the age group of 25 to 49.

Click HERE to see the SNHD dashboard

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 26.0 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. As of Saturday, the county estimates a total of 28,803 recovered cases; that’s 76.8% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district provides a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

As the percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations rise, Governor Steve Sisolak announced a directive Thursday, July 9 aimed at bars and restaurants in certain counties to prevent further spread. He is mandating returning to Phase 1 restrictions at 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 10.

The directive is the second time Nevada has tightened restrictions since the state started reopening in early June, allowing businesses including bars, restaurants, casinos and hotels to accept customers.

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

