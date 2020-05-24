NEW: Nearly 100 more COVID-19 cases reported in Clark County as state’s testing capability increases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County saw an increase of 92 COVID-19 cases Sunday morning, but no new deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s (SNHD) daily report.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), which provides daily updates on coronavirus in Nevada, reported 3,409 more tests were conducted in the past 24 hours after nearly 8,000 were performed just a day before.

Nevada reached 7,700 confirmed cases Sunday morning after increasing by 74 cases overnight.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state grew by five from Friday to Saturday, bringing Nevada’s total to 392.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

Clark County exceeded 6,000 COVID-19 cases on Saturday after growing by more than 200 the day before.

SNHD reported 233 more cases from Friday’s report — the highest number of new cases reported in Clark County since the pandemic began. The previous high was 225 new cases, reported on March 30. The county now has a total of 329 deaths and 6,140 cases.

More than 700 confirmed cases have been reported in Clark County in the last week.

The number of people that have recovered from COVID-19 in Clark County was last reported at 4,736; that is 77.1% of all cases reported in the county. Most of the cases are in the age group of 25 to 49 years old.

As of Sunday, nearly 129,000 tests have been conducted in Nevada.

Nevada’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 14.1 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

That statistic has become an important measure of the severity of outbreaks around the country. A report on Monday indicated the rate for Nevada overall is 10.0. The worst in the nation is New York, at 137.5.

There has been a total of 1,524 hospitalizations in Clark County since the pandemic began.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

Totals through Wednesday, May 20:

Las Vegas: 4,449 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 723 positive tests

Henderson: 569 positive tests

Boulder City: 31 positive tests

Mesquite: 18 positive tests

Pahrump: 46 positive tests

WASHOE COUNTY — Two new COVID-19 deaths have been reported since Friday. Both deaths involved men in their 80s with underlying health conditions. Washoe County has had a total of 50 deaths, and the total number of positive tests for COVID-19 stand at 1,361.

CARSON CITY — Two men — one in his 20s and one in his 70s — have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials reported on Saturday. Carson City has seen a total of 85 cases, including four deaths. Five people are currently hospitalized. Officials say 54 people have recovered.

DOUGLAS COUNTY — A woman in her 50s has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials reported Saturday. A total of 27 cases have now been reported. Officials say 24 people have recovered.

LYON COUNTY — A man in his 20s has tested positive for COVID-19. The county has now reported a total of 52 cases, and officials say 43 people have recovered.

Only three counties have yet to report a positive test: Esmeralda, Eureka and Pershing.

Seven counties — Clark, Nye, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.