LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A new exhibit will feature historical maps and give visitors the opportunity to learn about the history of surveying in Southern Nevada and how maps were created.

The Clark County Museum will host the exhibit and is located at 1830 Boulder Highway near Equestrian Drive.

The new exhibit called “Laying out Las Vegas: A Survey of Surveying in Clark County” will open on Friday, July 7.

The exhibit will showcase the tools and techniques used by land surveyors as they made maps of Southern Nevada.

The exhibition runs from July 7 to October 2.