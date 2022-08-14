LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The city of Las Vegas and Life is Beautiful will join local artists on Monday, Aug 15 to unveil a new mural.

The unveiling will take place at Douglas A. Selby Park & Trailhead in the east valley.

The community-based mural project features designs submitted by local artists from all over the valley. Eight were selected to contribute to the large-scale mural at the park, which will also feature a mural created by Las Vegas children, curated by Graffiti Park and Future Makers.

Project organizers asked artists to create a mural with one question in mind: what makes life beautiful? The winning designs reflected the vibrant and colorful community, and feature nods to the neighborhood’s strong Latin roots.

The public art project is one of Life is Beautiful’s latest efforts to support the beautification of Las Vegas.



