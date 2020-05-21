New mountain bike trails and pump track to open at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs on Saturday

Shot of a pair of adventurous mountain bikers out on a trail on a sunny day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bicyclist are in for a treat at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs this weekend. On Saturday, new mountain bike trails and a pump track will be open for riders.

Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore will cut the ribbon to officially open the area at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs.

The 680-acre park offers many amenities, including fishing, walking trails, wildlife, lush vegetation, historic buildings, and views of the Sheep and Spring Mountains. The newly designated bike trails and pump track will only add to the offerings at this popular park.

A total of 4.2 miles of new mountain bike trails range in skill level from easy to intermediate and expert. The park will also feature a 14,000-square-foot pump track that provides a circuit of banked turns and features for riders to enjoy. Trail maps are posted at the park.

The project cost for the added trails was $425,000. Everyone of all ages is encouraged to make use of the new amenities.

Park hours for Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs are currently 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. There is a $6 per vehicle entrance fee.

For contactless entry, purchase your pass online and read the number to the clerk at the gate. For more park information, call 702-229-8100.