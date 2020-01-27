New motto, ‘Only Vegas’ ad airs during Grammy’s

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas officially has a new motto. Gone are the days of “What happens here, stays here.” The new slogan is: “What happens here, only happens here.”
The new ‘Only Vegas’ ad campaign debuted during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards on CBS.
It is designed to show off the entertainment options and feelings of cutting loose associated with a Vegas vacation.
The LVCVA had planned to talk to Good Day Las Vegas Monday morning about the ad campaign, but canceled out of respect for the lives that were lost in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and 7 others on Sunday.
LVCVA says the launch of its campaign, and all of the activity involved, will be scheduled for a later date.
“As many are aware, we were prepared to launch the newest advertising campaign for Las Vegas during the GRAMMYs telecast on Sunday, January 26. In light of today’s tragic accident that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and others on board, we are postponing any activity planned on the Las Vegas Strip until a future date. The hearts of everyone in Las Vegas are with the families and friends of those lost, with all of Los Angeles and with his fans around the world.”Steve Hill, CEO and president of the LVCVA