NEW: More than 3K COVID-19 tests performed in Nevada over last 24 hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reports that more than 3,200 tests have been conducted in the state over the last 24 hours. More testing sites are opening across the state, allowing for more tests to be performed.

The state of Nevada exceeded 6,000 COVID-19 cases Saturday morning and the number of positive cases increased by 70 overnight.

DHHS reports 6,098 cases and 306 COVID-19 related deaths. The number of deaths in Nevada increased by five Saturday afternoon.

More than 71,000 tests have been conducted throughout the state and nearly 53,000 people have tested negative for the virus.

Click HERE to see the full DHHS Dashboard.

On Sunday, Clark County reported 4 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 46 new positive cases, according to the health district website that tracks and releases numbers daily.

The county has a total of 260 deaths and 4,750 cases, according to the SNHD’s daily report.

The majority of coronavirus cases are in Clark County.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

The number of those recovered also continues to rise. SNHD reports that 3,963 people have recovered from the virus. That is 83.43% of all cases reported in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

These totals were reported on Friday, May 8:

Las Vegas: 3,409 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 561 positive tests

Henderson: 437 positive tests

Boulder City: 27 positive tests

Mesquite: 12 positive tests

Pahrump: 36 positive tests

CASES AROUND NEVADA

CARSON CITY — A man in his 60s died with COVID-19, officials reported on Saturday. The death is the area’s second fatality of the pandemic. Also Saturday, a woman in her 20s tested positive. The area now has 52 total cases, and 40 people have recovered. There are currently two people hospitalized.

LYON COUNTY — Three new positive tests involve a man in his 60s, a man in his t0s, and a woman in her 50s. The new cases bring the county’s total to 40, and half of those people have recovered.

DOUGLAS COUNTY — A woman in her 40s tested positive, officials reported on Saturday. The county now has 24 total cases, and 19 of those people have recovered.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY — Two new positive tests were reported Sunday morning. A woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s both had contact with a person who previously tested positive. The county now has a total of 67 positive tests: 12 have recovered, 48 are self-isolating at home and one is hospitalized.

Six counties — Clark, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.