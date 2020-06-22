NEW: More than 300 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nevada, Clark County reaches 400 deaths

NOTE: Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has corrected its testing data from Saturday. After first reporting the second largest increase in testing in a single-day with 9,014 tests, the state has corrected that data to show that 3,153 tests were performed on Saturday.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada saw an increase of 330 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). This is the fourth largest single-day increase in cases since the state began first reporting coronavirus data in March.

There are currently 13,535 cases and 489 deaths after two new COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in Nevada overnight.

The state saw its highest jumps in cases three different times last week; first on Tuesday, again Friday and then Saturday.

While cases increased, so did testing, with 3,154 tests conducted statewide in the last day. Nevada’s test positivity rate is up for the fifth day in a row, at 5.56 percent.

Of Nevada’s 330 new cases, 288 of them were reported in Clark County Monday, according to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

The health district is reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths and two new hospitalizations.

There is now a total of 400 deaths, 10,774 confirmed cases and 1,840 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

SNHD data shows that 1,841 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Clark County saw its largest single-day case increase with 407 new cases from Friday to Saturday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak pointed to the increasing number of cases as one of the reasons why Nevada is not ready to move to Phase 3 of reopening during a news conference on Monday, June 15. Because of this, the governor has not lifted any additional restrictions. The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

While it appears there has been an upward trend in cases, experts think it is partially due to an increase in easily accessible testing statewide.

A total of 3,154 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, according to the state’s data. As of Monday, a total of 280,618 tests have been conducted in Nevada.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

Nevada recorded its largest jump in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted on Monday, May 25, and reported 9,325 tests the following day.

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 17.2 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continue to increase. There is a total of 7,683 recovered cases; that’s 71.3% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

A total of 1,840 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by two in the past 24 hours.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

