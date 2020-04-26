NEW: More than 2,300 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As deaths and cases rise, so do the number of people who are recovering from COVID-19. According to SNHD’s Sunday report, 2,312 people, or 63.08% of all cases reported in Clark County have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 95 new COVID-19 cases reported in Clark County but no new deaths, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

SNHD reports 174 deaths in Clark County and 3,665 positive cases.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reports Nevada now has 4,600 cases, up 61 cases from Saturday.

The number of deaths in the state has not increased since Saturday and remains at 206.

Statewide, more than 33,500 people have tested negative for the virus, and 46,965 tests have been conducted.

Click HERE to view the DHHS Dashboard.

There were 24 deaths reported statewide on Wednesday alone, making that the highest number in a single day.

Washoe County reported three new deaths on Friday, including a teen-age boy, likely the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Nevada. Officials said he had an underlying health condition. The other deaths involved two women, one in her 70s and the other in her 90s.

Southern Nevada’s youngest death to date was a person in the 18-24 age group.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

A look at the number of cases in cities in the Las Vegas valley:

LAS VEGAS — With a total of 2,499 cases reported by SNHD, Las Vegas saw 51 new cases reported Saturday.

NORTH LAS VEGAS — 398 total cases, up 4.

HENDERSON — 337 total cases, up 5.

Also: Boulder City reports a total of 22 cases, unchanged from Friday. Mesquite has 7 cases, also unchanged. Pahrump reports 25 total cases, unchanged.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

WASHOE COUNTY — Three new deaths reported on Friday include a teen-age boy with underlying health conditions, Washoe County Health Officer Kevin Dick said at a press briefing. Two women also died — one in her 70s and the other in her 90s. That brings the county’s total to 25 deaths. On Thursday, the county reported that a woman who was in her 100s had died.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY — A woman in her 20s tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 35 in Humboldt County.

CARSON CITY — A woman in her 40s tested positive for COVID-19, and the area now has 33 total cases, including one death. Officials are working to identify the woman’s close contacts. Officials report that 13 people have recovered.

DOUGLAS COUNTY — A woman in her 30s is the county’s 18th case of COVID-19. Officials are working to identify her contacts. Nine people have recovered.

LYON COUNTY — County officials report the 23rd positive test for COVID-19 involve a woman in her 50s, and officials are working to identify her close contacts. Five people have recovered, officials say.

Six counties — Clark, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill, and now, Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada. Five counties have reported no positive tests to date: Esmeralda, Storey, Pershing, Lander and Eureka.