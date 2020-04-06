NEW: More than 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nevada, nears 2,000 statewide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nevada increased by more than 100 in the past 24 hours, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state is now 1,953, up 117 from Sunday’s total of 1,836. The DHHS reports that the total number of deaths in the state is 46.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 89 new cases on Monday, on top of the 101 that were reported on Sunday.

The Southern Nevada Health District has reported 41 deaths, and Washoe County has had four deaths. There are currently 1,608 active COVID-19 cases in Southern Nevada.

Elko County reported its first death on Saturday, a woman in her 50s who had previously tested positive for COVID-19. She was not hospitalized. County officials said she had underlying medical conditions. Elko is now the third county to report a death.

The majority of the state’s COVID-19 cases and deaths are in Southern Nevada.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

WASHOE COUNTY: The county reported 19 new cases on Sunday and 16 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total up to 264. There have been 4 deaths to date. Officials report 26 people have recovered.

CARSON CITY: The 10th case in Carson City was reported on Saturday. The person who tested positive is self-isolating at home.

LYON COUNTY: The county just east of Carson City reported its third case on Saturday. The person who tested positive is self-isolating at home.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY: Two new cases were reported on Saturday — a man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s, both who had close contact with people who had previously tested positive. The county is now at 11 COVID-19 cases. Officials said Friday 97 people have been tested, and 16 test results are still pending.

CHURCHILL COUNTY: No cases have been reported, but the county is keeping residents informed on its websites of the number of tests that have come back negative, and how many tests are pending.

NYE COUNTY: One new case was reported in Pahrump on Friday. The county’s total number of COVID-19 positive tests now stands at 7, and about 275 people have been tested.

DOUGLAS COUNTY: A woman in her 60s is self-isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19. As of Friday, Douglas County was reporting 7 positive tests.