LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of cases of Monkeypox continues to grow across Southern Nevada.

On Monday, the Southern Nevada Health District reported that the number of cases now stands at five, all of which occurred in Clark County.

Patient with monkeypox infection, computer illustration. Monkeypox is a zoonotic virus from the Poxviridae family that causes monkeypox, a pox-like disease. (Credit: Getty Images)

On Wednesday, July 6, SNHD reported two probable cases were reported in the county bringing the count to four.

Over 700 cases have been identified nationally across 36 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

Data as of 7/11/2022 at 2 pm EDT. Data will be updated Monday–Friday.

Total confirmed monkeypox/orthopoxvirus cases: 866 (Credit: CDC.gov)

The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health (DPBH), Office of State Epidemiology (OSE) said it continues to monitor and respond to the current outbreak across Nevada and the U.S.

While the risk of contracting monkeypox is currently very low in the general population, DPBH urges anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox to isolate themselves from others and to speak with a health care provider, even if they do not think they had contact with someone who has monkeypox.

Evidence indicates that monkeypox is spreading mostly through close physical or intimate contact with someone who has the virus or by touching contaminated items, such as clothing and bedding.

Symptoms of the monkeypox virus. Infographic of symptoms of the monkeypox virus. (Credit: Getty Images)

The virus can cause a fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes followed by the development of a rash that can look like pimples or blisters.

The incubation period is usually between 7 to 14 days but can range from 5 to 21 days.

People who are immunocompromised, young children, people who are pregnant or breastfeeding, and those with certain skin conditions may be more at risk for severe illness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more information on the outbreak and monitors the case count daily.