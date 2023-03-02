LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A number of resources will be offered to families and youth across rural and underserved areas of Clark County through the launch of a new pilot program.

The Harbor is partnering with Clark County’s Department of Social Service and other agencies to offer support services including tutoring, counseling, healthcare, substance abuse training, and job training.

As part of the new initiative, the Harbor has launched two mobile outreach teams to help deliver services to more youth and families.

To kick off the new effort, free community outreach activities are being hosted on alternating Saturdays in March in Moapa Valley and Laughlin.

Harbor staff will be offering games, raffles, and other activities for kids.

The informal gatherings also will serve as opportunities for parents and community members to get information about the Harbor, Clark County Social Service programs, and other services available through partnering agencies.

“As we launch this new service, our goal is to build on existing partnerships with schools and other organizations in communities throughout Clark County,” said Commissioner Michael Naft, whose district includes Laughlin and Searchlight. “In some cases, staff can connect people to online and telehealth services.”

Harbor Rural Outreach Pilot Program