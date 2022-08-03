LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Serenity Mental Health Centers announced the opening of their first mental health clinic in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Las Vegas will be gaining a new mental health clinic located off Summerlin Parkway in the northwest Las Vegas area. This will be Serenity’s first location in Nevada.

Serenity’s Summerlin location will serve patients all over the Las Vegas valley specializing in TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) therapy, ketamine therapy, and medication management.

According to Serenity, patients who have not found relief from complex mental health conditions such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, ADHD, bipolar disorder, or PTSD often receive remission through these newer treatment methods

Serenity says mental health resources are extremely needed in Nevada. According to the Mental Health America’s 2022 national mental health report, Nevada is placed 39th in access to mental health treatment and has an overall ranking of 51st due to a high prevalence of mental illness and a low rate of care availability.

Serenity has locations in six states across the U.S and says its mission is to help patients take back their lives from mental illness. For more information on Serenity Mental Health Centers click here.