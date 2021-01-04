New members to be sworn in for CCSD school board; new board will tackle face-to-face school instruction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District begins a new era Monday night as school board members are sworn in, including three new faces.

School district trustees have a huge responsibility but it’s an especially tough task right now as most students in the nation’s fifth-largest district have been learning remotely since March.

The three new board member are Lisa Guzman, Katie Williams and Evelyn Garcia Morales.

They’ll join school board president Lola Brooks who won re-election in November at the evening meeting.

Last month, CCSD announced it reached a tentative agreement with the largest teacher’s union for potential face-to-face instruction. The first phase of the plan would include only pre-K through third grade.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said younger students were chosen because they are most likely to need social and physical education. In addition, studies show they are also least likely to spread the virus.

The new trustees will vote on that plan next week on Thursday, Jan. 14.

At least one new school board member, Katie Williams, is an outspoken proponent of re-opening schools. She campaigned heavily on the issue and won her race by a wide margin.

Even if the board votes for the agreement next week, there’s still no time-line for reopening.

Monday’s swearing-in ceremony is not open to the public, but will be livestreamed on the district’s website starting at 5:30 p.m.